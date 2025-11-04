Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chinmayi Sripaada Responds To Troll Who Mocked Her Sexual Assault Story: 'Vanish Into Thin Air'

Chinmayi Sripaada Responds To Troll Who Mocked Her Sexual Assault Story: 'Vanish Into Thin Air'

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada strongly responded to a troll who mocked her sexual harassment case, saying she couldn’t ‘save herself’. The singer hit back, asking why her past abuse was being dragged online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 10:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer and voice artist Chinmayi Sripaada has once again called out online harassment after an X (formerly Twitter) user made an insensitive remark about her past experience of sexual assault. The singer, who has been a strong advocate for women’s rights and gender equality, didn’t hold back when a troll referenced her molestation case to undermine her comments on women’s safety.

Chinmayi’s response to the troll

The incident began after a quote from her husband, actor and filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, began circulating on X. In the clip, Rahul had mentioned that after their marriage, it was Chinmayi’s personal decision whether or not to wear a mangalsutra.

Reacting to the discussion around his comment, Chinmayi wrote, “He literally said it in some context on an interview which has become a tweet. The rage from the men calling him all sorts of abuses - I am worried for the women here truth be told.”

However, one user responded with a vile remark: “you couldn't save your a** when vairamuthu allegedly groyped you but here you are worried for other women.”

Chinmayi immediately hit back at the comment, writing, “Yes. Because getting groped and molested is MY fault. Why do men like you have to bring up my sexual harassment episode and my molester to prove some non-point? Just please vanish into thin air in Delhi so that I dont have to breathe it.”

The background of Chinmayi’s #MeToo revelation

Chinmayi was one of the most prominent voices in India’s #MeToo movement in 2018. She had accused veteran lyricist Vairamuthu of sexually harassing her during a concert tour in Switzerland in 2005. Her testimony opened the floodgates for several other women from the Tamil film and music industry to share their experiences.

Following her allegations, Chinmayi faced backlash within the industry and was subsequently removed from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU) after she supported women who had spoken out against the then-union president Radha Ravi.

Chinmayi and Rahul Ravindran’s relationship

Chinmayi and actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran tied the knot on May 5, 2014, after dating for almost a year. The couple, who often share glimpses of their family life on social media, welcomed twins — a girl named Driptah and a boy named Sharvas — on June 18, 2022.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 10:09 PM (IST)
Chinmayi Sripaada
