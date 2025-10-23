Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaBirthday Special: Prabhas Sets The Stage For A Blockbuster Year With The Raja Saab, Salaar: Part 2 And More

Prabhas, a Pan-India star, celebrates his birthday with an exciting lineup of diverse films.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prabhas — the name that resonates across every corner of India — continues to reign as one of cinema’s most magnetic and powerful stars. With a towering screen presence and a career filled with iconic performances, he has carved his place as the true Pan-India phenomenon. From redefining heroism with the Baahubali franchise to setting the box office ablaze with Salaar, Prabhas has proved time and again that his appeal transcends boundaries.

As the superstar turns a year older today, fans have more than one reason to celebrate. Prabhas stands at the center of an extraordinary lineup of upcoming films that cut across genres — from romance and horror to intense action and period drama. Here’s a look at his exciting slate that promises to dominate theatres in the months to come.

1. The Raja Saab

Prabhas is all set to headline the much-awaited horror-comedy The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory. The film will showcase him in a never-seen-before avatar, with a refreshing mix of humor and supernatural elements. Joining him are Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhhi Agerwal in pivotal roles. The Raja Saab is slated to hit theatres on January 9, 2025, and expectations are sky-high for this genre-bending entertainer.

2. Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam

After the thunderous success of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Prabhas is ready to return as the formidable Deva in the highly anticipated sequel, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this next chapter promises to raise the stakes with even more explosive action and emotional depth. Fans are eager to see how Deva’s journey unfolds and how Prabhas intensifies the raw power and charisma that defined his character in the first installment.

3. Spirit

In Spirit, Prabhas joins hands with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a gritty cop drama that’s already generating massive buzz. The film will see Prabhas play a fierce, duty-bound police officer on a mission to dismantle an international crime syndicate. With Vanga’s signature emotional intensity and Prabhas’ commanding screen presence, Spirit is poised to deliver an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience.

4. Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2

Following the success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas will reprise his role as Bhairava in the film’s monumental sequel. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Part 2 delves deeper into Bhairava’s connection with Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama, continuing the saga of the prophesied avatar, Kalki. The film promises to push the boundaries of Indian sci-fi storytelling with grand visuals, profound themes, and a stellar ensemble cast.

5. Fauzi

Adding to the excitement, Prabhas will collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi for Fauji, a historical drama produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Set in the pre-Independence era, Fauji will reportedly showcase Prabhas in a powerful role as a soldier caught in the tides of history. The film, blending patriotism, action, and emotion, marks yet another ambitious chapter in the actor’s illustrious career.

A Powerhouse of Versatility

From mythological epics to futuristic adventures and emotional dramas, Prabhas continues to explore new dimensions as a performer. As he celebrates his birthday, fans are not only looking back at his glorious journey but also forward to a cinematic future packed with scale, substance, and sheer star power.

 

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prabhas The Raja Saab Fauzi

