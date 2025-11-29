Balakrishna Roars Back In Akhanda 2 Teaser, Film To Release In December

The makers of director Boyapeti Sreenu's much-anticipated action entertainer 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam', featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, have now released an action-packed teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Production house 14 Reels, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the links to the Tamil and Telugu versions of the teaser. It wrote, "Every frame, every shot shows THE DIVINE FURY. #Akhanda2 massive Thaandavam teaser out now. In cinemas worldwide on December 5th."

The newly released teaser shows the country's enemies conspiring to strike at India's roots. We then see Balakrishna, who is dressed as a sadhu, saying, "Where there is a bad, parallely, there is a God! Be brave." in his typical inimitable style. The teaser reinforces what the trailer showcased -- that Balakrishna has a divine force operating from within him and that he takes on powerful black magic sorcerers aiding India's enemies. The teaser, which shows Balakrishna's daughter calling out to him, gives a glimpse of the exciting action sequences in the film.

It is evident from the teaser that Balakrishna's character will take on both the country's enemies and the ungodly forces looking to disrupt the peace and harmony in the nation in 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam'.

Director Boyapati Sreenu, who is known for delivering blockbusters, is now in the process of directing the high-octane sequel, 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam.' Sources say the film is in its final phase of post-production.

Produced on an ambitious scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the project is being presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. The makers have already announced that the film will hit the big screens on December 5 this year. The sequel, sources claim, will be a grand cinematic spectacle, with Boyapati Sreenu crafting a larger-than-life narrative on an even more expansive canvas.

S Thaman’s rousing background score is expected to elevate the film’s high-voltage scenes, delivering the signature adrenaline rush fans anticipate. Balakrishna’s fierce and spiritually charged avatar has already impressed fans, masses, and movie buffs alike.

The film features Samyuktha as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty playing a powerful role, and Harshali Malhotra a key character.

C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae are handling cinematography, with Tammiraju in charge of editing, and AS Prakash serving as the art director.

