Baahubali: The Epic Trailer 2 Brings Back Prabhas, Rana & The Magic Of Rajamouli’s Universe

The Baahubali franchise, directed by visionary filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, continues to hold an irreplaceable place in Indian cinema. Its blend of breathtaking visuals, grand world-building, and emotionally charged storytelling redefined epic filmmaking in India.

Now, fans have reason to rejoice again as the makers gear up to release “Baahubali: The Epic” — a re-edited and remastered masterpiece that merges Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion into one seamless cinematic experience.

Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped a second electrifying trailer, reigniting nostalgia and anticipation among fans across the globe.

A Grand Glimpse Into the World of Mahishmati

The new 2-minute-30-second trailer offers a spellbinding look at the majestic world of Baahubali. It features Prabhas returning as the beloved and valiant Amarendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as the fierce Bhallaladeva, and Ramya Krishna as the powerful Sivagami Devi.

The trailer opens with stirring visuals of Baahubali in his heroic glory, adored by his people. Sivagami’s iconic declaration — that both her sons, Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, are equal contenders for the throne — sets the tone for the epic rivalry to follow. As the clip progresses, viewers are treated to jaw-dropping battle sequences, intense emotions, and the sheer scale that made the Baahubali saga unforgettable.

Returning Legends and an Unforgettable Ensemble

Alongside the leads, Baahubali: The Epic also stars Sathyaraj as the loyal Katappa and Anushka Shetty as the courageous Devasena, among others in key roles. The trailer serves as a powerful reminder of how each character and performance contributed to making Baahubali a cinematic landmark.

Nostalgia Meets Innovation

The remastered version promises to transport audiences back to Mahishmati, but with enhanced visual and audio quality. The makers released the trailer on YouTube with the caption:“#BaahubaliTheEpic is a combined narrative of the two-part Indian film saga, weaving together the grandeur and drama of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion into one epic tale. Worldwide Releasing On Oct 31st 2025. (sic)”

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda on Rajamouli’s Vision

Earlier, producer Shobu Yarlagadda expressed his gratitude to S. S. Rajamouli and his team for their unwavering dedication during the post-production of Baahubali – The Epic. He noted that with Rajamouli at the helm, “there are no half measures,” emphasizing the team’s commitment to excellence.

A Grand Theatrical Experience Awaits

Baahubali: The Epic is all set to release on October 31, 2025, in multiple premium formats including IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ, ensuring an immersive experience for moviegoers. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam, uniting fans across languages once again in celebration of India’s most iconic cinematic saga.