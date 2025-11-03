Baahubali: The Epic Box Office: Rajamouli’s Film Tops Telugu Re-Releases With ₹24.10 Crore

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s monumental Baahubali saga has once again found its way to the big screen, this time as a single film titled Baahubali: The Epic. Originally envisioned as one feature before being split into Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), the two-part blockbuster has now been re-edited and clubbed into one narrative.

While Baahubali: The Epic is technically a re-release, the new version has managed to make an impressive impact at the box office over its opening weekend.

Baahubali: The Epic Records ₹24.10 Crore Opening Weekend

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Baahubali: The Epic collected ₹6 crore on Sunday (Day 3), slightly lower than its ₹7.30 crore Saturday haul and ₹9.65 crore opening day earnings. Including ₹1.15 crore from Telugu paid previews, the film’s total opening weekend stands at ₹24.10 crore across India.

The Telugu version led the charge with ₹18 crore, followed by Hindi (₹4 crore), Tamil (₹80 lakh), Malayalam (₹51 lakh), and Kannada (₹7 lakh). Interestingly, the film’s first-weekend domestic total has already overtaken the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning, which had earned ₹22.35 crore during its 2015 debut.

Beats Khaleja to Become Biggest Telugu Re-Release

In doing so, Baahubali: The Epic has achieved a unique milestone, it is now the highest-grossing Telugu film re-release, surpassing Trivikram Srinivas’ 2010 fantasy actioner Khaleja. The Mahesh Babu-starrer, re-released earlier this year, had grossed a combined ₹29 crore from its original and re-release runs.

The milestone is even more symbolic as Mahesh Babu is set to collaborate with Rajamouli for their highly anticipated next project, co-starring Priyanka Chopra. The film’s first official look is expected to be unveiled later this month.

Eyes on Becoming India’s Highest-Grossing Re-Release

Currently, Baahubali: The Epic stands as the second-highest-grossing re-release in South India, trailing just behind Vijay’s 2004 hit Ghilli, which made ₹30 crore upon re-release. If the film maintains its current trajectory, it could surpass Ghilli this week and even aim for the all-India record, beating Sanam Teri Kasam, which collected ₹35 crore earlier this year after its re-release success.

Even as a repackaged version, Baahubali: The Epic continues to reaffirm the franchise’s unmatched hold on Indian audiences, a legacy that shows no signs of fading.