Ashwin Kumar Says Mahavatar Narsimha Made Muslim Audiences Feel ‘Stronger In Their Own Faith’

Filmmaker Ashwin Kumar’s animated epic Mahavatar Narsimha has taken the Indian box office by storm, emerging as one of the most unexpected cinematic triumphs of 2025. Blending breathtaking animation with spiritual storytelling, the film has resonated with audiences across faiths, defying industry predictions and smashing records to become India’s highest-grossing animated film.

In an interview with NDTV, Ashwin opened up about the film’s phenomenal run, its message of universal faith, and the heartfelt responses he has received from viewers — including many from the Muslim community.

Ashwin Kumar on Mahavatar Narsimha’s Success

Talking about the film’s impact, Ashwin said, "We're overflowing with emotion for our own children. Now imagine the magnitude of love the divine has for us. This is not a religious film. It's an interreligious faith film. Because love is a universal emotion. So is faith. Hence, the film is growing leaps and bounds."

Strengthening Faith Across Communities

The filmmaker shared how audiences have connected with the film’s spiritual core: "I've had people from different communities, including many Muslim viewers, come up to me and say that the film strengthened their own faith. I'm not saying go convert your religion. What I'm saying is, you understand what faith is. Whether you pray to a God, believe in energy, or place your trust in the universe, this film simply asks you to surrender to that faith."

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Marking Ashwin Kumar’s directorial debut, Mahavatar Narsimha is penned by Jayapurna Das and produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films. It is the first instalment in a planned seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, inspired by the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.

This opening chapter tells the legendary tale of Prahlad and the Narasimha avatar of Lord Vishnu, drawing from the Vishnu Purana, Narasimha Purana, and Shrimad Bhagavata Purana. The story, rich in themes of devotion and surrender, has been brought to life in both 2D and 3D formats.

Box Office Triumph

Released on 25 July 2025, the film has grossed ₹175 crore worldwide within just 15 days, despite competing with big-ticket releases like Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2, and Dhadak 2. Its sweeping success has set a new benchmark for Indian animation, cementing its place in cinematic history.