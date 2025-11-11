Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has drawn criticism online after collaborating with choreographer Jani Master on the song Chikiri Chikiri for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi. The association has triggered a wave of backlash, given that Jani was previously accused of sexually harassing an assistant choreographer when she was a minor. Many social media users called Rahman’s move “insensitive” and questioned his choice of collaborator.

A.R. Rahman's collaboration with Jani Master

On November 9, Jani Master shared photos with Rahman and Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana on Instagram, announcing that he had choreographed Chikiri Chikiri.

He captioned the post, “We grew up watching and dancing to Legendary @arrahman Sir’s songs and I can’t believe I choreographed this chartbuster #ChikiriChikiri in his composition. Thank you for your kind words of support Sir… Grateful for the opportunity Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan Anna #BuchiBabuSana garu @rathnaveludop Sir & entire @peddimovieoffl movie Team (folded hand emoji).”

Social media backlash

Once the pictures circulated online, users across X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and Instagram began criticising Rahman’s decision. Many reminded that the composer had earlier refused to collaborate with Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu, who faced multiple #MeToo allegations, and questioned the inconsistency.

One Reddit user wrote, “It's hard to believe that he doesn't know about his allegations,” while another added, “The entire film industry doesn’t give a flying f**k about sexual assault, just recently Mari Selvaraj and Nivas decided to work with Vedan despite all his allegations and nobody called them out for it.”

Other reactions included, “The film industry is rotten,” and “How is Jani any different from Vairamuthu, if ARR outright rejected Vairamuthu why doesn't he do the same to this pdf.”

“Posing with an ex-felon. A lot of celebs have selective amnesia but I truly didn’t expect this from ARR,” one person wrote, while another said, “So due to the lack of good men, we are now recycling pedophiles, rapists and molesters?”

Another comment read, “Never expected this from Rahman. He stopped working with talented Singer Karthik. I respect his principle. But why is he comfortable working with Jani? Might as well Collab with Karthik as well. Say no to hypocrisy.”

“Wasn’t he expelled from the dancers association for POCSO charges? Then how’s he getting chances again to work? And ARR choosing to not work with Vairamuthu for a case that’s not been charged while happily posing with a pedo who’s under bail is something I can’t wrap around,” another wrote.

A frustrated user added, “Film Industry is still feeding Rapists Misogynist & the So called Big celebrities never failed to disappoint me.”

Chinmayi Sripaada responds

After singer Chinmayi Sripaada, a frequent collaborator of Rahman, was accused of staying silent on the issue, she clarified that she had indeed spoken to him.

When an X user wrote, “I think Akka will keep quiet because it’s Rahman. Hypocrisy is an attribute of hers!!” Chinmayi hit back, saying, “OH please shut up. I asked Sir - and he had no idea. I have called out even the CM and the biggest actors in Tamil film industry.”

Jani Master’s case history

In September last year, Jani Master was arrested in Goa by Cyberabad police and brought to Hyderabad after a woman, who had worked as his assistant choreographer, accused him of sexual assault during a 2020 work trip to Mumbai. She also alleged continued harassment and threats.

The Narsingi Police registered a case under IPC sections 376(2)(n), 506, and 323. Upon further investigation, it was found that the complainant was a minor at the time, prompting the addition of relevant provisions under the POCSO Act, 2012.

Following the allegations, Jani Master’s National Film Award was suspended by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He is currently out on bail.