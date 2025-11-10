Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Anumol Wins Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, Earns ₹1.12 Crore Including Prize Money & SUV

Anumol Wins Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, Earns ₹1.12 Crore Including Prize Money & SUV

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 winner Anumol takes home ₹1.12 crore including prize money, remuneration, and a new SUV after 100 eventful days.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After 100 days of high drama, emotional confrontations, and unforgettable moments, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has finally crowned its winner. Hosted by superstar Mohanlal, the grand finale turned into a star-studded celebration — and by the end of the night, Anumol lifted the trophy, emerging as one of the most memorable winners in the show’s history.

Anumol’s Calm Game Wins Hearts

Known for her composed personality and consistent strategy, actor Anumol stood out throughout the season. The Malayalam TV star managed to stay above controversies and gained immense support from viewers for her grounded approach. Her steady presence and fair gameplay made her a top contender from the early days of the competition.

As Mohanlal announced her name during the finale, social media erupted with congratulatory posts and trending hashtags celebrating her victory.

Here’s How Much Anumol Earned

Apart from the trophy and fan love, many have been curious about how much Anumol actually earned from her time on the show. According to The Times of India, she was one of the highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, reportedly earning ₹50,000 per day.

That brings her total remuneration for 100 days to an impressive ₹50 lakh. In addition, she received ₹42.5 lakh as prize money and a brand-new SUV worth around ₹20 lakh. She also bagged extra cash during the popular “Bank Task” segment inside the Bigg Boss house, though the exact figure has not been disclosed.

Together, her total estimated earnings come to around ₹1.12 crore before taxes, making her one of the highest-paid winners in the Malayalam version of the show.

Runner-Ups and Season Highlights

The grand finale was a celebration of all the finalists’ journeys. Aneesh finished as the runner-up, while Shanavas, Nevin, and Akbar claimed the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.

Season 7, titled “7nte Pani”, has been one of the most talked-about editions of the show, known for its emotional highs, unpredictable twists, and strong contestants. With Anumol’s win, the season came to a heartwarming close — and fans are already looking forward to what Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 will bring next.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohanlal Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Anumol Bigg Boss Malayalam Winner
