Anil Kapoor Out Of Suriya’s Next? Director Venky Atluri Breaks Silence

Director Venky Atluri has shut down rumours about Anil Kapoor’s involvement in his upcoming Telugu film. The filmmaker clarified that he has neither approached nor spoken to the Bollywood star, dismissing the buzz as baseless.

Anil Kapoor Not in Suriya’s Next

The much-anticipated project will see Suriya in the lead, and Atluri expressed excitement about collaborating with the Tamil superstar, as reported by Deccan Chronicle. “We haven’t even approached Anil Kapoor. I haven’t met him or even spoken to him over the phone. We don't know how these rumours cropped up, hence these reports are false and baseless,” clarified Venky Atluri.

The director, known for his distinct storytelling style, stressed that no discussions were held with the Bollywood actor and that the buzz has no substance.

Atluri, who earlier collaborated with Dhanush in Sir and directed Dulquer Salmaan in Lucky Bhaskar, expressed his enthusiasm about joining hands with Tamil superstar Suriya.

“I’m truly excited to work with such a talented actor,” he shared, adding that the project marks an important milestone in his career as he ventures into a big-ticket production with a major star at the center.

Bollywood Actors in Tollywood

The speculation around Anil Kapoor’s name likely emerged from the recent wave of Bollywood actors making their way into Telugu cinema. Big names like Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki 2898 AD), Sanjay Dutt (Double iSmart), Saif Ali Khan (Devara), Bobby Deol (Hari Hara Veera Mallu), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Saindhav), and Akshay Kumar (Kannappa) have all taken up roles in high-profile Tollywood ventures.

With rumours now dismissed, the spotlight returns to Atluri’s highly anticipated collaboration with Suriya, a project that has already generated strong buzz among fans and trade circles. The film is expected to go on floors soon.