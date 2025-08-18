Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaAnil Kapoor Out Of Suriya’s Next? Director Venky Atluri Breaks Silence

Anil Kapoor Out Of Suriya’s Next? Director Venky Atluri Breaks Silence

Director Venky Atluri denies reports of Anil Kapoor’s involvement in his upcoming Telugu film with Suriya, calling the rumours “false and baseless.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Director Venky Atluri has shut down rumours about Anil Kapoor’s involvement in his upcoming Telugu film. The filmmaker clarified that he has neither approached nor spoken to the Bollywood star, dismissing the buzz as baseless. 

Anil Kapoor Not in Suriya’s Next

The much-anticipated project will see Suriya in the lead, and Atluri expressed excitement about collaborating with the Tamil superstar, as reported by Deccan Chronicle. “We haven’t even approached Anil Kapoor. I haven’t met him or even spoken to him over the phone. We don't know how these rumours cropped up, hence these reports are false and baseless,” clarified Venky Atluri.

The director, known for his distinct storytelling style, stressed that no discussions were held with the Bollywood actor and that the buzz has no substance.

ALSO READ: Maareesan OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil And Vadivelu Starrer

Atluri, who earlier collaborated with Dhanush in Sir and directed Dulquer Salmaan in Lucky Bhaskar, expressed his enthusiasm about joining hands with Tamil superstar Suriya.

“I’m truly excited to work with such a talented actor,” he shared, adding that the project marks an important milestone in his career as he ventures into a big-ticket production with a major star at the center.

Bollywood Actors in Tollywood

The speculation around Anil Kapoor’s name likely emerged from the recent wave of Bollywood actors making their way into Telugu cinema. Big names like Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki 2898 AD), Sanjay Dutt (Double iSmart), Saif Ali Khan (Devara), Bobby Deol (Hari Hara Veera Mallu), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Saindhav), and Akshay Kumar (Kannappa) have all taken up roles in high-profile Tollywood ventures.

With rumours now dismissed, the spotlight returns to Atluri’s highly anticipated collaboration with Suriya, a project that has already generated strong buzz among fans and trade circles. The film is expected to go on floors soon.

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anil Kapoor
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain, Police Urges Mumbaikars To Remain At Home
Schools Closed, Streets Flooded, Police On Alert — Downpour Throws Mumbaikars' Life Out Of Gear
World
Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For Talks With Trump, Calls For 'Quick And Reliable' End To War With Russia
Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For Talks With Trump, Calls For 'Quick And Reliable' End To War With Russia
Cities
Army Jawan Returning To Duty In Srinagar Pinned To Pole, Thrashed By Toll Plaza Staff In Meerut; 4 Held
Army Jawan Pinned To Pole, Thrashed By Toll Plaza Staff In Meerut; 4 Held — Video
South Cinema
Anil Kapoor Out Of Suriya’s Next? Director Venky Atluri Breaks Silence
Anil Kapoor–Suriya Collab? Here’s What Venky Atluri Really Said
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Faces Flood Risk As Yamuna Water Levels Approach Evacuation Threshold Tonight
Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Water Levels Rise: Evacuations Underway In Low-Lying Areas
Mumbai And Delhi Face Heavy Rain Threats: Waterlogging And Rising Yamuna Levels Raise Alarm
Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Heavy Rain Paralyzes Western Expressway, Traffic Snarls Everywhere
Breaking: Bomb Threats Sent to Three Delhi Schools via Email; Campuses Evacuated, Police Investigating | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget