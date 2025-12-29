Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaAllu Sirish Picks A Special Family Date To Marry Nayanika Reddy, Shares Anniversary With Allu Arjun

Allu Sirish Picks A Special Family Date To Marry Nayanika Reddy, Shares Anniversary With Allu Arjun

Actor Allu Sirish reveals he will marry Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026, a date that coincides with brother Allu Arjun’s wedding anniversary.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 01:14 PM (IST)

Actor Allu Sirish has officially announced his wedding date with fiancée Nayanika Reddy, putting an end to weeks of speculation among fans. The couple will tie the knot on March 6, 2026, a date that carries emotional significance for the Allu family, as it also marks the wedding anniversary of Sirish’s brother, superstar Allu Arjun, and sister-in-law Sneha Reddy.

The announcement was made through a heartfelt Instagram post, where Allu Sirish shared an adorable picture with his nieces and nephews. The post quickly gained attention online, with fans and industry colleagues pouring in congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the couple.

A Date Rooted in Family and Destiny

Speaking about how the wedding date was finalised, Allu Sirish revealed that the choice was guided by both tradition and coincidence. 

Explaining the process, he said, “When our wedding dates were being arrived at as per charts and kundalis, we were given two favorable dates, 25 February end and March 6. Our next thought was to pick the date that matched our venue’s availability, and that just happened to be, well, March 6. It was only then that we even realized this very happy coincidence of sharing our wedding date with Bunny and Sneha’s! This date has been so deeply meaningful for all of us, and knowing that I’m marrying Nayanika on that same day feels like a blessing… feels like destiny! 

Watching the life my brother and Sneha have built together, the love, respect, and shared growth, has been really inspiring for me. As Nayanika and I step into this new chapter, my hope is to create a journey that’s rich in experiences, understanding, love, and above all, mutual respect."

 

 
 
 
 
 
Engagement Celebrations Attended by Telugu Film Royalty

Prior to the wedding announcement, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy had officially confirmed their engagement through a ceremony attended by some of the biggest names from the Telugu film industry. The guest list included Allu Arjun and his family, Megastar Chiranjeevi along with his loved ones, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, as well as Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.

Pictures from the engagement ceremony showed the couple radiating happiness. Allu Sirish opted for a classic white ethnic ensemble, while Nayanika Reddy turned heads in a vibrant red lehenga, earning praise across social media.

Warm Wishes Pour In for the Couple

Since the wedding date announcement, fans, celebrities, and members of the film fraternity have been extending their best wishes to the couple. Many have highlighted the emotional significance of choosing a date already associated with love and togetherness in the Allu family.

As the countdown to March 2026 begins, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s wedding is expected to be a deeply personal yet celebratory affair, rooted in family bonds, tradition, and shared joy.

Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Allu Sirish Wedding Nayanika Reddy Allu Sirish Marriage Date Allu Family Wedding Allu Arjun Anniversary
