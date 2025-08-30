Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam Passes Away; Ram Charan Joins Family For Last Rites

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaAllu Arjun’s Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam Passes Away; Ram Charan Joins Family For Last Rites

Allu Kanakaratnam, mother of Allu Aravind and grandmother of Allu Arjun, died at 94, prompting condolences from the Telugu film industry.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Allu Kanakaratnam, the mother of well known Telugu film producer Allu Aravind and the grandmother of Telugu star Allu Arjun, passed away early on Saturday. She was 94.

Sources close to Allu Arjun's family say that the the mortal remains of the actor's grandmother will be brought to the Aravind residence shortly. The last rites are to be performed in Kokapet on Saturday afternoon.

The news of the demise of the nonagenarian plunged the Telugu film industry in gloom even as condolence messages from various film industry professionals poured in.

Actor Ram Charan, who is shooting for director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'Peddi' in Mysore, cancelled the shooting of the film to rush back to Hyderabad to participate in the last rites of the nonagenarian.

It may be recalled that Ram Charan and his unit were in the process of shooting a grand song featuring an impressive 1000 dancers.

For those unaware, the team began filming the grand song on Ram Charan in Mysore on Vinayaka Chathurthi day. The song was being choreographed by popular choreographer Jani Master.

Sources in the know had pointed out that Academy Award winning music director AR Rahman had scored a perfect mass number for the intro of Ram Charan’s character, and it was being picturized on an epic scale with over a 1000 dancers, promising to be nothing short of a visual feast.

The song being shot on a grand scale is expected to be one of the major highlights of the film and a thrilling treat for fans across the nation.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, on Ram Charan’s birthday.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Allu Arjun Ram CHaran Allu Kanakaratnam Allu Arjun Grandmother
