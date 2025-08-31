Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Allu Arjun Pens Emotional Tribute As Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam Passes Away At 94

Allu Arjun's paternal grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, passed away on Saturday at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments. Her last rites were held in Kokapet on Saturday.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 11:01 PM (IST)
Chennai: Allu Arjun's paternal grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, passed away on Saturday at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments. Her last rites were held in Kokapet on Saturday.

Remembering her grandmother, the 'Pushpa' actor shared a photo of Kanakaratnam on social media and shared that her presence will be missed every single day.

He wrote on his IG: "Our beloved grandmother #AlluKanakaratnam garu now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day."

"Heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. To those far away, your prayers and love were felt just as much. Thank you for your Love. Humbled," AA added.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and posted an emotional note on his mother-in-law's sudden demise.

"Our mother-in-law... The demise of Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that her sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti," the 'GodFather' actor wrote.

Allu Arjun is believed to have been extremely close to his grandmother. Refreshing your memory, back in December 2024, AA was arrested following the death of a fan in Hyderabad during the premiere of "Pushpa 2: The Rule". As he returned home from jail the next morning, his grandmother was seen getting emotional and performing a ritual to ward off the evil eye from him. The video of the adorable moment between the two even circulated on social media, leaving netizens gushing over their sweet bond.

Allu Arjun was in Mumbai for his next with Atlee when he received the unfortunate news. He flew to Hyderabad from Mumbai to pay his last respects to his grandmother.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 11:01 PM (IST)
