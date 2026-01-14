Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Allu Arjun Announces His 23rd Film With Lokesh Kanagaraj: #AALoki In 2026

Allu Arjun Announces His 23rd Film With Lokesh Kanagaraj: #AALoki In 2026

Allu Arjun teams up with ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 23rd film, #AALoki, produced by Mythri Movie Makers with music by Anirudh; shoot begins in 2026, promising a high-octane collaboration.

By : IANS | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 08:08 PM (IST)

Chennai: Ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj is to direct Telugu star Allu Arjun's 23rd film, tentatively being referred to as #AALoki, its makers announced on Wednesday.

Well known production house Mythri Movie Makers is to produce this film, the music of which is to be scored by one of the country's top music directors, Anirudh.

Taking to its Instagram timeline, Mythri Movie Makers released an announcement video, saying, "A Collaboration that will be Eternal in Indian Cinema. Icon Star @alluarjunonline X @lokesh.kanagaraj X @MythriOfficial X @anirudhofficial. Strive for greatness. Shoot begins in 2026. #AALoki #AA23 #LK7"

Allu Arjun too posted the announcement video on his Instagram timeline and wrote,"I SAY 23. Goin' on a spree. Low-Key G.Locked in mentally. That’s a guarantee !Excited about the new journey with the Maverick @lokesh.kanagaraj garu and at last with brother @anirudhofficial. Can’t wait for this one. #AALoki #AA23 #LK07 @mythriofficial"

 
 
 
 
 
Lokesh Kanagaraj, for his part, wrote on X, "Blessed with the best @alluarjun #AALoki. Looking forward to kicking off this journey with you sir. Let's make it a massive blast. Once again with my brother. @anirudhofficial #AA23 #LK7 @MythriOfficial"

This will be the third major project that Allu Arjun will be embarking upon. He already has at least two other magnum opus projects for which audiences are eagerly awaiting. The actor will be seen in the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise 'Pushpa', which is being directed by ace director Sukumar. Apart from this, Allu Arjun is also working on his film with director Atlee, being tentatively referred to as AA22 X A6.

A22 X A6 is among the most eagerly awaited films in the industry. It may be recalled that the makers had, in June last year, welcomed actress Deepika Padukone onboard the film's unit. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, had then shared a video of Atlee meeting Deepika Padukone and narrating the script to her. A clip they had released then gave a glimpse of Deepika Padukone's motion capture portions in the film. The visuals gave the impression that Deepika Padukone was to play a queen, who would ride a horse and wield a sword in the film.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Jan 2026 08:08 PM (IST)
Allu Arjun
