After Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram Kickstarts New Film Balan With Jithu Madhavan

The next film of director Chidambaram, best known for his blockbuster Malayalam film 'Manjummel Boys', has been titled 'Balan'.

The film went on floors with a traditional pooja in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Sources close to the unit told IANS that the first phase of filming, which began on Sunday, was scheduled to go on for the next five days.

The film, which is being produced by KVN Productions, led by Venkat K Narayana, in collaboration with Thespian Films, headed by Shailaja Desai Fenn, has triggered huge interest as it will see two powerhouses of Malayalam cinema - director Chidambaram of Manjummel Boys fame and writer Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham - coming together.

KVN Productions forays into Malayalam cinema with Balan. The production house has an impressive list of films that it is producing including KD (Kannada), Toxic with Yash, Thalapathy 69 (Tamil), and Priyadarshan’s Thriller (Hindi).

Thespian Films, one of the two production houses producing the film, took to its Instagram page to make the announcement of the film having gone on floors.

It wrote, " Lights, camera… BALAN! KVN Productions & Thespian Films proudly present #Balan — that’s officially gone on floors! Directed by @__chidambaram__

Directed by @__chidambaram__

Written by @jithumadhavan With a powerhouse crew: DOP – @shyju.khalid, Music – @sushintdt, Editor – @vivek__harshan, Production Design -@ajayanchalissery

'Balan', which means 'Boy', has been written by Jithu Madhavan and boasts of an exceptional technical team.

It will have cinematographer Shyju Khaled as director of photography and Sushin Syam as its music director. Vivek Harshan has been roped in as the film's editor.

Costumes for the film are being designed by Sapna Kajha Rawther and make up will be by Ronex Xavier. Audiography for the film will be by Shijin Melvin Hutton and Abhishek Nair and Ganapathi will be doubling up as both the film's casting director and executive producer.

