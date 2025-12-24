After Backlash Over Derogatory Remarks On Women, Telugu Actor Sivaji Issues Public Apology

A day after drawing sharp criticism for his controversial remarks about women and female colleagues, Telugu actor Sivaji has issued a public apology. In a video shared on X, the actor said he had “inadvertently” used two “unparliamentary” words during his speech at a promotional event for the film Dhandora on Monday. His clarification came just hours after the Telangana State Commission for Women summoned him to appear before it on Saturday.

Controversial remarks spark backlash

At the event on Monday, Sivaji praised anchor Sravanthi Chokkarapu for wearing a saree and went on to comment on how actresses should dress at public appearances. He said, “I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical assets.” During the same speech, he also used certain slurs referring to women and their private parts, which triggered outrage.

Sivaji issues apology, cites concern for women’s safety

On Tuesday, Sivaji attempted to explain his remarks, stating that his intention was to say a “few good words” out of concern for women’s safety. He referred to recent incidents where actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Niddhi Agerwal were reportedly mobbed inappropriately at public events. Quoting Press Trust of India, Sivaji clarified that his comments were not directed at all women but were meant as advice to heroines to be cautious about their attire at public gatherings.

“My intention was not to insult anyone. Still, two unparliamentary words came out. My sincere apologies for that,” he said. Stressing that he holds women in high regard, Sivaji admitted he should have refrained from using those words. “My sincere apologies for hurting sentiments of women in the film industry and if any women feel bad about it,” he added.

Women’s Commission summons actor

Following Sivaji’s remarks, the Telangana State Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued him a notice. The Commission stated that his comments appeared derogatory to women in general and particularly to women in Telangana, adding that the statements seemed deliberate and aimed at defaming women in society.

Industry reactions pour in

Sivaji is known for films such as Missamma (2003), Adirindayya Chandram (2005) and Satyabhama (2007). Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also weighed in strongly on the controversy, distancing himself from the actor. He tweeted on Tuesday, “Hey Shivaji whatever you are , if the women in your home are willing to bear a uncouth dirty guy like you , you are welcome to moral police them. With regard to the other women in society or film industry or wherever, you can put your opinions in where they belong.”