Actor Lakshmi Menon Booked For Kidnapping And Assault Of IT Professional

Actor Lakshmi Menon, a familiar face in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, has landed in serious legal trouble after being named in a police case for allegedly abducting and assaulting a young IT professional in Kochi. Three of her friends, who were also accused, have been arrested, while the actor has secured interim protection from arrest from the Kerala High Court.

Lakshmi Menon booked for abduction

According to police reports, the incident took place late on August 24 following a heated altercation at a Kochi restobar. The disagreement, which began between the actor’s group and a friend of the victim, allegedly escalated outside the venue. The complainant, an IT employee from Aluva, claimed that Menon and her associates confronted his group near the Ernakulam North railway overbridge, blocked their car, and forcibly pulled him into their vehicle.

“They were inebriated and started shouting at my friend. We immediately pulled him back and left the place to avoid further escalation. However, they followed us, blocked our car on the North overbridge, and one of them started hitting our car. When I got out and tried to pacify them, they kidnapped me and assaulted me. The actor snatched my phone and verbally abused me,” the victim told OnManorama.

He alleged that the group physically assaulted him, verbally abused him, and threatened him before releasing him at Vedimara Junction in Paravur around midnight on Monday.

The three arrested suspects have been identified as Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol. They were remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday, while Menon’s anticipatory bail plea was heard on Wednesday. A case has been filed against the four under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including kidnapping, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt.

City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, saying, “The actor’s phone is switched off, and she is on the run. We are tracing her and she will be arrested.” Menon and her representatives have yet to respond to the allegations.

Lakshmi Menon’s career

Born in Kochi to a Malayali family, Menon made her screen debut in Vinayan’s Raghuvinte Swantham Rasiya (2011). She transitioned to Tamil cinema with Sundarapandian and rose to prominence through her acclaimed role in Kumki (2012), which also earned her the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress. Over the years, she starred in notable films such as Jigarthanda (2014), Vedalam (2015), Miruthan (2016), and Chandramukhi 2 (2023). Her most recent appearance was in the 2025 horror thriller Sabdham, alongside Aadhi Pinisetty, Simran, and Laila.