Actor Dimple Hayathi And Husband Booked For Abuse Of Domestic Worker In Hyderabad

Actor Dimple Hayathi and her husband David have reportedly been booked by the Film Nagar police following allegations of harassment and abuse made by their 22-year-old domestic worker. The complainant claimed that the couple frequently hurled verbal abuses and, on multiple occasions, denied her meals. She further alleged that David smashed her mobile phone when she attempted to record their behaviour.

Allegations by the domestic worker

The woman, identified as Priyanka Bibar from Rayagada district in Odisha, began working at Dimple’s residence in Vamsiram Westwood Apartment, Shaikpet, Hyderabad, on September 22, according to NDTV. Priyanka alleged that from the very beginning, she faced mistreatment. Besides being verbally abused, she claimed the couple insulted her by saying, “Your life is not even equal to our shoes,” and often deprived her of adequate food.

The situation reportedly escalated on the morning of September 29 when a dispute arose over the couple’s pet dog barking. Priyanka claimed that the couple hurled “filthy abuses” at her and even threatened to harm her parents. Attempting to record the incident on her phone, she alleged that David snatched it and smashed it on the ground.

“David tried to assault me, but I escaped from the flat, and in that process, my clothes were torn,” Priyanka is quoted as saying by Times of India. She had come to Hyderabad seeking employment through the manpower consultancy Sri Sai Goodwill Service.

Police action

Based on her complaint, the Film Nagar police registered a case against Dimple and David under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 324(2) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Film Nagar Inspector Santosham told NDTV that a notice has been issued to the couple, but they have not yet been summoned or reacted to the allegations.

Dimple’s career and past controversies

Dimple Hayathi is known for her work in films including Ramabanam, Khiladi, Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, Atrangi Re, and Eureka. This is not the first time her name has made headlines. In 2023, she was booked for allegedly damaging the official vehicle of an IPS officer in Hyderabad, along with a male friend. The incident reportedly involved the police vehicle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic–I), which was parked in the cellar of an apartment in Jubilee Hills, where the actor resided.