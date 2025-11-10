Actor Abhinay Of ‘Thulluvadho Illamai’ Fame Passes Away At A Young Age

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaActor Abhinay Of 'Thulluvadho Illamai' Fame Passes Away At A Young Age

Tamil actor Abhinay, known for his role in 'Thulluvadho Illamai' with Dhanush, died at 44 due to liver problems. Despite financial struggles and declining health, he continued working.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tamil film actor Abhinay, who starred along with actor Dhanush in his debut film 'Thulluvadho Illamai', passed away at his residence in the city early on Monday morning.

He was just 44.

Abhinay, who had been battling liver problems for quite some time, was residing alone and had continued to work, despite his poor health condition because of financial constraints.

It may be recalled that actors Dhanush and KPY Bala had extended financial assistance to the late actor for his medical treatment.

Abhinay shot to the limelight with his debut film 'Thulluvadho Illamai', which was written by Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan and directed by his father Kasthuri Raja. He played one of the pivotal characters of the film, the story of which revolved around six high school students.

The film, which went on to emerge a huge commercial success, brought both Dhanush and Abhinay under the limelight.

Abhinay went on to act in several films in Tamil and Malayalam until 2014. However, after that his health condition deteriorated. The actor had also been working as a dubbing artiste. He again made a comeback this year with director Abhishek Leslie's Tamil film, 'Game of Loans'.

In fact, the actor had turned up for a press conference of the film in October this year. The film, which featured Abhinay along with Nivas Adithan, Ester Noronha, and Athvik Jalandhar, had music by Joe Costa and cinematography by Sabari. Editing for the film was by Pradeep Jenifer and art direction was by Sajan. The story of the film revolved around the plight of those who took loans in the present day and age.

Sources said that the mortal remains of the actor, who passed away at around 4.00 am on Monday morning, would be kept at the place he resided in Kodambakkam for the public to pay homage.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Abhinay Thulluvadho Illamai
