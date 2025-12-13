Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaA Day After Turning 75, Rajinikanth Seeks Blessings At Tirupati With Family

A Day After Turning 75, Rajinikanth Seeks Blessings At Tirupati With Family

A day after celebrating his 75th birthday, Rajinikanth visited the Tirumala temple in Tirupati with his family, offering prayers and warmly greeting fans gathered outside.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 06:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A day after marking his 75th birthday, superstar Rajinikanth sought divine blessings at the Tirumala temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. Photos and videos from the visit quickly made their way onto social media, capturing the actor in a serene and cheerful mood as he offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara before warmly acknowledging fans and photographers.

Rajinikanth’s Tirupati visit

Visuals from the temple show Rajinikanth arriving with his family, including wife Latha, daughters Soundarya and Aishwarya, and grandson Yatra Raja. After completing the darshan, the actor was seen waving to devotees gathered outside the temple complex and posing briefly for the paparazzi. For the spiritual visit, Rajinikanth opted for a simple white kurta-pyjama, paired with a shawl.

How fans marked the superstar’s birthday

On Friday, the celebrations began outside Rajinikanth’s Chennai residence, where fans assembled to mark the occasion in their own special way. Some admirers dressed up as his iconic on-screen characters, while others spoke passionately about their favourite films from his vast filmography. One fan, spotted during the celebrations, openly expressed her affection for the actor and shared the roles that left a lasting impression on her.

Celebrities pour in birthday wishes

Several prominent names from the film industry extended warm birthday wishes to Rajinikanth. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan shared a heartfelt message for his longtime friend and collaborator on X, writing, “75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend.”

Mohanlal also penned a thoughtful note, acknowledging Rajinikanth’s enduring legacy and five-decade-long contribution to cinema. He wrote, “Warmest birthday wishes to dear Rajinikanth Sir. As you celebrate 50 remarkable years in cinema, thank you for inspiring generations with your values, strength, and extraordinary spirit. May God bless you always with peace, good health, and boundless joy. @rajinikanth.”

About Rajinikanth and his upcoming film

Fondly called Thalaiva by millions of fans, Rajinikanth continues to be one of Indian cinema’s most influential and beloved figures. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he has delivered iconic performances across multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. His celebrated filmography includes Shivaji: The Boss, Annaamalai, Thalapathi, Padaiyappa, Robot and Jailer, among many others.

Up next, Rajinikanth will return to the big screen in Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who recently worked with the actor on Coolie, which released in theatres this August.

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Messi Event Organiser Arrested After Violent Chaos In Kolkata, Promises To Refund Tickets
Messi Event Organiser Arrested After Violent Chaos In Kolkata, Promises To Refund Tickets
Cities
'Sincerely Apologise To Messi, His Fans': Mamata Banerjee After Chaos At Kolkata Stadium Event
'Deeply Shocked': Mamata Banerjee Apologises To Messi, His Fans After Kolkata Event Chaos
Cities
Delhi Imposes GRAP 3 Again As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe': Check Station-Wise AQI
Delhi Imposes GRAP 3 Again As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe'
Cricket
Four Indian Cricketers Suspended Amid Fresh Match-Fixing Controversy
Four Indian Cricketers Suspended Amid Fresh Match-Fixing Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Faces Challenges in Kurmi Vote Consolidation
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Poised to Become New State Chief
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Leads, Name Announcement Tomorrow
Breaking: Delhi Air Turns Hazardous as AQI Crosses 400, Thick Smog Blankets NCR
Bihar News: Youth Beaten After Being Asked Religion Dies During Treatment in Nawada
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget