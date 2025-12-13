A Day After Turning 75, Rajinikanth Seeks Blessings At Tirupati With Family

A day after marking his 75th birthday, superstar Rajinikanth sought divine blessings at the Tirumala temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. Photos and videos from the visit quickly made their way onto social media, capturing the actor in a serene and cheerful mood as he offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara before warmly acknowledging fans and photographers.

Rajinikanth’s Tirupati visit

Visuals from the temple show Rajinikanth arriving with his family, including wife Latha, daughters Soundarya and Aishwarya, and grandson Yatra Raja. After completing the darshan, the actor was seen waving to devotees gathered outside the temple complex and posing briefly for the paparazzi. For the spiritual visit, Rajinikanth opted for a simple white kurta-pyjama, paired with a shawl.

VIDEO | Tirupati: Actor Rajinikanth offers prayers at the Tirupati Tirumala temple.



The superstar celebrated his 75th birthday yesterday.#Rajinikanth #Tirupati #Tirumala



(Full VIDEO available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/l5EZHj6kSe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2025

How fans marked the superstar’s birthday

On Friday, the celebrations began outside Rajinikanth’s Chennai residence, where fans assembled to mark the occasion in their own special way. Some admirers dressed up as his iconic on-screen characters, while others spoke passionately about their favourite films from his vast filmography. One fan, spotted during the celebrations, openly expressed her affection for the actor and shared the roles that left a lasting impression on her.

Celebrities pour in birthday wishes

Several prominent names from the film industry extended warm birthday wishes to Rajinikanth. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan shared a heartfelt message for his longtime friend and collaborator on X, writing, “75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend.”

Mohanlal also penned a thoughtful note, acknowledging Rajinikanth’s enduring legacy and five-decade-long contribution to cinema. He wrote, “Warmest birthday wishes to dear Rajinikanth Sir. As you celebrate 50 remarkable years in cinema, thank you for inspiring generations with your values, strength, and extraordinary spirit. May God bless you always with peace, good health, and boundless joy. @rajinikanth.”

About Rajinikanth and his upcoming film

Fondly called Thalaiva by millions of fans, Rajinikanth continues to be one of Indian cinema’s most influential and beloved figures. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he has delivered iconic performances across multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. His celebrated filmography includes Shivaji: The Boss, Annaamalai, Thalapathi, Padaiyappa, Robot and Jailer, among many others.

Up next, Rajinikanth will return to the big screen in Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who recently worked with the actor on Coolie, which released in theatres this August.