Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal And More Stars Celebrate Rajinikanth 50 Year Film Journey
It has been 50 years since superstar Rajinikanth first graced the screen with "Apoorva Raagangal" back in 1975.
As Thalaiva completed half a century in the entertainment industry, several who's who from the film fraternity congratulated Rajinikanth on achieving the rare feat.
Kamal Haasan took to his X timeline and wrote: "Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee."
Director, S Shankar penned: "Dear @rajinikanth sir The awe I felt from the day I first saw you on screen in Moondru Mudichu, seeing you in person on the sets of Johnny, meeting you as a director, narrating my stories, making Sivaji, Endhiran, 2.0 and up until a couple of weeks ago when I saw you last- 50 years of awe that has never diminished by the slightest. They say the most positive aura extends fifty feet from its source, your Awe-ra engulfs the whole world sir. Your life is a lesson for humility, staying grounded, respect, dedication, punctuality, hard work and perseverance. A golden jubilee has never shined brighter. My best ever wishes for #Coolie and the whole team. Arangam Adhirattum."
Mollywood heartthrob Mammootty also commemorated the special milestone, saying: "Heartfelt congratulations to dear @rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in cinema. It was truly an honour to share the screen with you. Wishing you the very best for #Coolie. Keep inspiring and shining always".
Mohanlal also congratulated the 'Coolie' actor with the following words: "Fifty years of unmatched charisma, dedication, and magic on screen! Congratulations to the one and only @rajinikanth sir on this monumental milestone. Here’s to #Coolie and many more iconic moments ahead".
Karthi wrote on the micro-blogging site: "50 years of unmatched style, mass and magic. The one and only #Superstar!! @rajinikanth."
Several others wished Rajinikanth on marking 50 years on the silver screen.
