‘Time To Act’: Sonu Sood Calls For Ban On Online Gaming After Ghaziabad Sisters’ Suicide Case

Ghaziabad Suicide Case: After three Ghaziabad sisters, who were reportedly influenced by Korean culture, died by suicide, actor Sonu Sood has urged authorities to ban children from using social media and online gaming. The 52-year-old actor said that social media and online gaming should not be allowed for minors, except for educational purposes.

Sonu Sood Calls For Social Media Ban

“Three young girls lost their lives in Ghaziabad today. Not to violence. Not to poverty. But to the unseen pressure of online gaming and digital addiction,” wrote Sonu Sood on X (formerly Twitter), along with a broken heart emoji.

In the next few lines, he added that he has “raised his voice before” and will raise it again before it’s too late. “I’ve raised my voice before, and I’ll say it again. Social media and online gaming must be restricted for children under 16, except for education.”

He further stressed that childhood needs guidance and not algorithms. “Care, not constant screens. This isn’t about blame. It’s about protection, before it’s too late. Let this not become another headline we forget.”

“It’s time to act,” he ended his post on this note.

‘Let’s Make A Law…’

Not just this, he also shared a two-minute-long video with the caption, “Social media can wait. Childhood can’t.”

“Today, three children committed suicide in Ghaziabad. These girls didn’t lose; they were left alone. In the world of online and social media, we have left our children so far that we cannot hear their silence,” he started his video on this note.

Sood added, “Sometimes ago, I urged the authorities that children under the age of 16 should stay away from the world of online and social media. But we get so busy in our lives that we forget that there is another member of our family who wants to spend more time with us than we do. If we want our children to have a better future, it is important to put a ban on online and social media.”

He went on to say that children do not need screens or scolding, but our presence and conversation.

“But we do not have time for them either. We have given them a mobile phone with social media so that they can read and watch. Technology is important for education, but it does not mean that we put our children’s lives in danger for that technology.”

He said that mobile phones should be there for educational purposes. “Before that, let’s make a law together so that our children can live with us, not with social media, not with online gaming.”

Ghaziabad Suicide Case

Nishika, Prachi and Pakhi, aged 16, 14 and 12, jumped to their deaths from a nine-storey building and left behind a disturbing suicide note and diary entries that repeatedly referred to their emotional attachment to Korean actors and K-pop groups. The sisters also apologised to their father in the suicide note: “Sorry papa, I am really sorry.”

“We really love Korean… Korean was our life,” and “Read everything written in this diary, it is all true,” were some of the lines mentioned in the suicide note.

“Korean was our life… you never knew how much we loved them. Now you have seen the proof,” the note added.

The note also pointed to the physical harassment the girls allegedly faced. “Is this why we were born, to be beaten? No… more than beatings, death feels better to us,” it read.

Police said the note also suggests that the sisters struggled with the idea of marrying Indian men while loving Korean actors and K-pop groups. “That is why we committed suicide,” the note concludes, ending with an apology to their father.

A detailed investigation is underway, and police are examining the authenticity of the suicide note and the circumstances leading up to the incident.