Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Photos To Mourn Giorgio Armani’s Demise

The global fashion fraternity is mourning the loss of Italian maestro Giorgio Armani, who died at 91. Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was among the first to express her grief, sharing a heartfelt note on social media.

Sonam Kapoor’s Tribute To Giorgio Armani

Sharing a throwback picture with Armani, the actress wrote, “Thank you, Mr Armani, you will be missed.” Sonam had earlier had the rare opportunity to be part of Armani’s grand celebration in Paris marking 40 years of his contribution to fashion. Known globally for his minimalist elegance, Armani enjoyed a special place in the hearts of style icons like Sonam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

About Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani (1934–2025) was a legendary Italian designer who revolutionised global fashion with his minimalist elegance and power suits. Co-founding Armani S.p.A. in 1975, he built a $10 billion empire spanning fashion, fragrances, hotels, and more. A Hollywood favorite after American Gigolo (1980), he dressed stars like Cate Blanchett and Beyoncé. Fiercely independent, Armani never sold his company, leaving behind a legacy of timeless style and innovation.

ALSO READ: Who Will Inherit Giorgio Armani’s $12 Billion Fortune After The Designer’s Death?

Sonam Kapoor’s Personal Life

Earlier in the day, Sonam was spotted at the Mumbai airport, once again making a statement with her effortless style. She paired a breezy white denim crochet shrug with casual attire, finishing the look with a high-end sling bag and chic sunglasses. Opting for minimal makeup, the actress exuded warmth as she interacted with admirers who approached her at the terminal.

Widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most influential style figures, Sonam Kapoor has consistently showcased a refined sense of fashion. Her film Aisha, produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor, remains a defining moment in her career, cementing her status as a true fashionista.

Off-screen, Sonam enjoys a fulfilling personal life with her husband Anand Ahuja, whom she married in May 2018 after nearly nine years of courtship. The couple welcomed their son Vayu on August 28, 2022, keeping much of their early family journey private and away from media glare.