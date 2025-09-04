Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Photos To Mourn Giorgio Armani’s Demise

Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Photos To Mourn Giorgio Armani’s Demise

Sonam Kapoor was among the first to express her grief, sharing a heartfelt note to mourn Giorgio Armani’s demise.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The global fashion fraternity is mourning the loss of Italian maestro Giorgio Armani, who died at 91. Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was among the first to express her grief, sharing a heartfelt note on social media.

Sonam Kapoor’s Tribute To Giorgio Armani

Sharing a throwback picture with Armani, the actress wrote, “Thank you, Mr Armani, you will be missed.” Sonam had earlier had the rare opportunity to be part of Armani’s grand celebration in Paris marking 40 years of his contribution to fashion. Known globally for his minimalist elegance, Armani enjoyed a special place in the hearts of style icons like Sonam.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

About Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani (1934–2025) was a legendary Italian designer who revolutionised global fashion with his minimalist elegance and power suits. Co-founding Armani S.p.A. in 1975, he built a $10 billion empire spanning fashion, fragrances, hotels, and more. A Hollywood favorite after American Gigolo (1980), he dressed stars like Cate Blanchett and Beyoncé. Fiercely independent, Armani never sold his company, leaving behind a legacy of timeless style and innovation.

ALSO READ: Who Will Inherit Giorgio Armani’s $12 Billion Fortune After The Designer’s Death?

Sonam Kapoor’s Personal Life

Earlier in the day, Sonam was spotted at the Mumbai airport, once again making a statement with her effortless style. She paired a breezy white denim crochet shrug with casual attire, finishing the look with a high-end sling bag and chic sunglasses. Opting for minimal makeup, the actress exuded warmth as she interacted with admirers who approached her at the terminal.

Widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most influential style figures, Sonam Kapoor has consistently showcased a refined sense of fashion. Her film Aisha, produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor, remains a defining moment in her career, cementing her status as a true fashionista.

Off-screen, Sonam enjoys a fulfilling personal life with her husband Anand Ahuja, whom she married in May 2018 after nearly nine years of courtship. The couple welcomed their son Vayu on August 28, 2022, keeping much of their early family journey private and away from media glare.

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 09:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Kapoor Giorgio Armani
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress After GST Overhaul; Hails Cuts On Food, Medicines
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress After GST Overhaul
World
‘Tariffs On India Over Russian Energy Crucial For Peace Push’: Trump Administration Tells US Supreme Court
‘Tariffs On India Over Russian Energy Crucial For Peace Push’: Trump Admin Tells US Supreme Court
India
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
India
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata In Assembly Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’; Suvendu Says ‘Will Not Accept This Insult’
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata In Assembly Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’: ‘Trend Started By Rahul Gandhi’
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget