‘Fantastic Dad,’ Says Sonam Kapoor As Anil Kapoor Drops Poster For ‘Subedaar’

As movie buffs await the release of Anil Kapoor's "Subedaar", the makers have unveiled the power-packed first look teaser poster from the drama. Adding to the hype, Anil took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a captivating poster that featured the protagonist crashing his fist through debris, with the knuckles etched with a brutal message: “DON’T F**K WITH SUBEDAAR.”

We could also see Anil’s eyes cutting through the chaos with a controlled, piercing, and unflinching gaze.

“You’ve been warned. #SubedaarOnPrime, Coming Soon," he captioned the enchanting post.

Reacting to this, Anil's actress daughter, Sonam Kapoor, wrote in the comment section, "Fantastic dad! On a roll," followed by a red heart emoji.

Made under the direction of Suresh Triveanhi and backed by Vikram Malhotra and Anil Kapoor, "Subedaar" talks about Arjun Singh, a former soldier navigating through the complexities of civilian life while also working on his relationship with his daughter Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan).

Over and above "Subedaar", Anil will also be seen playing a key role in the forthcoming Netflix show, "Family Business", where he will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Varma.

Featuring Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, and Dhruv Sehgal as the core cast, the web series explores a struggle for power within one of India's most influential business dynasties.

The recently released teaser shows Anil as the head of a multi-billion-dollar company, with Vijay Varma as one of his loyal and hardworking employees. However, things take an unexpected turn when Anil fires Vijay, leading to a massive power struggle.

His lineup further includes Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Helmed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, the project is a part of the YRF Spy Universe after "Ek Tha Tiger", "War", and "Pathaan".

