Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Fantastic Dad,’ Says Sonam Kapoor As Anil Kapoor Drops Poster For ‘Subedaar’

‘Fantastic Dad,’ Says Sonam Kapoor As Anil Kapoor Drops Poster For ‘Subedaar’

Anil Kapoor dropped the first look teaser poster for his upcoming drama "Subedaar" on Prime Video. Directed by Suresh Triveanhi, the film explores his civilian life and relationship with his daughter.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As movie buffs await the release of Anil Kapoor's "Subedaar", the makers have unveiled the power-packed first look teaser poster from the drama. Adding to the hype, Anil took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a captivating poster that featured the protagonist crashing his fist through debris, with the knuckles etched with a brutal message: “DON’T F**K WITH SUBEDAAR.”

We could also see Anil’s eyes cutting through the chaos with a controlled, piercing, and unflinching gaze.

“You’ve been warned. #SubedaarOnPrime, Coming Soon," he captioned the enchanting post.

Reacting to this, Anil's actress daughter, Sonam Kapoor, wrote in the comment section, "Fantastic dad! On a roll," followed by a red heart emoji.

Made under the direction of Suresh Triveanhi and backed by Vikram Malhotra and Anil Kapoor, "Subedaar" talks about Arjun Singh, a former soldier navigating through the complexities of civilian life while also working on his relationship with his daughter Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan).

Over and above "Subedaar", Anil will also be seen playing a key role in the forthcoming Netflix show, "Family Business", where he will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Varma.

Featuring Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, and Dhruv Sehgal as the core cast, the web series explores a struggle for power within one of India's most influential business dynasties.

The recently released teaser shows Anil as the head of a multi-billion-dollar company, with Vijay Varma as one of his loyal and hardworking employees. However, things take an unexpected turn when Anil fires Vijay, leading to a massive power struggle.

His lineup further includes Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Helmed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, the project is a part of the YRF Spy Universe after "Ek Tha Tiger", "War", and "Pathaan".

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Anil Kapoor's upcoming movie?

Anil Kapoor's upcoming movie is titled

Who are the key cast members in

The movie stars Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan as the lead characters, Shyama. Other actors mentioned include Prajwal Chandrashekar, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Saurabh Shukla.

Published at : 06 Feb 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anil Kapoor Sonam Kapoor
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
UP SIR: Final List To Be Published On THIS Date, Deadline Extended For Electoral Roll Claims
UP SIR: Final List To Be Published On THIS Date, Deadline Extended For Electoral Roll Claims
Cities
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Pit Dug For Water Board Work In Janakpuri
Business
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
India
ABP Live Deep Dive | New White Paper Traces How Indians Helped Shape Modern Britain
ABP Live Deep Dive | New White Paper Traces How Indians Helped Shape Modern Britain
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic News: Kamal’s Homecoming Turns Into Fatal Accident
Breaking News: Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Netflix’s ‘Ghuskhor Pandit’; Brahmin Society Demands Action
Politics News: UP BJP Issues Notice to MLA Guddu Rajput Over Minister Santosh Dev Singh Standoff
Breaking News: AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara in Jalandhar
Janakpuri Tragedy: Young Man Dies in Mysterious Late-Night Road Accident
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget