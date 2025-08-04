Smriti Irani Reviews Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’: 'Watch If You Love Stories Of The Underdog'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSmriti Irani Reviews Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’: 'Watch If You Love Stories Of The Underdog'

Smriti Irani praised cinematographer Deepak Malvankar for his impactful work, highlighting his ability to infuse life into every frame, regardless of the project's scale.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 12:22 PM (IST)

Actress and politician Smriti Irani has heaped praise at cinematographer Deepak Malvankar for his exceptional work. She went on to recommend watching the latest Brad Pitt-starrer F1 and said that it’s a great story for anyone who loves an unlikely winner.

Smriti took to her Instagram, where she shared two pictures. First featuring her in her “Tulsi” look from “Kiyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” along with Malvankar, who seems to be explaining a scene to the actress.

Smriti wrote: “What you see on screen is an actor at work. What you feel on screen—that’s Deepak Malvankar, cinematographer par excellence. The man in the shadows who lights up every frame, dreams in colour, and breathes life into the lifeless. Strange, perhaps, to see a TV show mentioned in the same breath as an international blockbuster.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

“But that’s the magic of craft—when it’s driven by love, scale doesn’t matter. Be it a daily soap or Formula 1, passion makes everything cinematic. #behindthescenes.”

She also shared a proctor of “F1,” directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film stars Pitt as Formula One (F1) racing driver Sonny Hayes, who returns after a 30-year absence to save his former teammate's underdog team, APXGP, from collapse. Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem also star in supporting roles.

“P.S— Must watch F1 if you haven’t already ( I did twice ) .. watch if you love stories of the underdog , if you are a has been that never was , if you like to see an unlikely winner , if you can carve victory out of a loss,” Smriti concluded.

Talking about ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2,’ the show also stars Rohit Suchanti, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Ketaki Dave, Ankit Bhatia, Barkha Bisht among others.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
