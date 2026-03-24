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HomeEntertainmentSitaare Zameen Par OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Aamir Khan’s Film Without Paying Rs 100 On YouTube

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Aamir Khan’s Film Without Paying Rs 100 On YouTube

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release: The Aamir Khan film, a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, will start streaming on this platform around 9.5 months after its theatrical release.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
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After earlier stating that Sitaare Zameen Par would skip OTT platforms and release directly on YouTube following its theatrical release, actor Aamir Khan has now taken a U-turn. In the latest update, the makers have confirmed that the film will indeed arrive on an OTT platform, along with announcing its streaming date. 

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release

The film Sitaare Zameen Par, which has an IMDb rating of 6.9, is soon arriving on OTT.

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The streaming platform SonyLIV announced the release on Instagram, writing, “Kisi ke liye alag… kisi ke liye normal… Sabka apna normal hota hai… A heartwarming story of hope, heart and healing. Watch Sitaare Zameen Par: Sabka Apna Apna Normal, streaming from April 3.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Sitaare Zameen Par: Release Date, Director, Producers & Cast

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres on June 20 last year. The film later became available on YouTube from August 1, where viewers could rent it for Rs 100.

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The movie features a star-studded cast including Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra. It is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, with B Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka also attached as producers.

Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer

Sitaare Zameen Par: Collection & Budget

Often described as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, the movie was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 122 crore. However, it managed to collect approximately Rs 26.49 crore at the box office during its theatrical run.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Sitaare Zameen Par releasing on OTT?

Sitaare Zameen Par will be streaming on SonyLIV from April 3rd. The official announcement was made by SonyLIV on Instagram.

Which OTT platform will stream Sitaare Zameen Par?

Sitaare Zameen Par will be available for streaming on the OTT platform SonyLIV. The film's release on this platform was confirmed by SonyLIV's Instagram post.

Who directed and produced Sitaare Zameen Par?

The film was directed by RS Prasanna. It was produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions, with B Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka also attached as producers.

What was the theatrical release date and box office collection of Sitaare Zameen Par?

Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres on June 20th last year. It reportedly collected approximately Rs 26.49 crore at the box office during its theatrical run.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
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Aamir Khan Sitaare Zameen Par
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