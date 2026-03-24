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After earlier stating that Sitaare Zameen Par would skip OTT platforms and release directly on YouTube following its theatrical release, actor Aamir Khan has now taken a U-turn. In the latest update, the makers have confirmed that the film will indeed arrive on an OTT platform, along with announcing its streaming date.

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release

The film Sitaare Zameen Par, which has an IMDb rating of 6.9, is soon arriving on OTT.

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The streaming platform SonyLIV announced the release on Instagram, writing, “Kisi ke liye alag… kisi ke liye normal… Sabka apna normal hota hai… A heartwarming story of hope, heart and healing. Watch Sitaare Zameen Par: Sabka Apna Apna Normal, streaming from April 3.”

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Sitaare Zameen Par: Release Date, Director, Producers & Cast

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres on June 20 last year. The film later became available on YouTube from August 1, where viewers could rent it for Rs 100.

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The movie features a star-studded cast including Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra. It is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, with B Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka also attached as producers.

Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer

Sitaare Zameen Par: Collection & Budget

Often described as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, the movie was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 122 crore. However, it managed to collect approximately Rs 26.49 crore at the box office during its theatrical run.