Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Film Param Sundari Lands In Row Over Romantic Church Scene

Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Film Param Sundari Lands In Row Over Romantic Church Scene

Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari faces Christian group backlash over church scene; CBFC, govt urged to act.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 02:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film Param Sundari has sparked a controversy ahead of its release. A Christian organisation, the Watchdog Foundation, has objected to a scene in which the lead pair is shown flirting inside a church. 

Christian Group Protests Romantic Scene in Church

The group claims the sequence is disrespectful to their faith and has urged the authorities to ensure it is removed. As per a report by Midday, the foundation has submitted written complaints to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Mumbai Police, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, and the Maharashtra government. They have also demanded that the scene be deleted from the movie’s trailer and other promotional materials.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, representing the Watchdog Foundation, said, “The CBFC, established under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, is entrusted with certifying films while taking into account both artistic expression and respect for religious feelings.”

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra Visits Tirumala Temple With Janhvi Kapoor Ahead Of Param Sundari Release

The group’s letter further stated, “The church is a sacred place of worship for Christians, and it should not be depicted as a stage for indecent content. This portrayal not only disrespects the spiritual sanctity of the religious place of worship but also deeply offends the sensibilities of the Catholic community.”

The Watchdog Foundation has questioned how the CBFC cleared the scene and warned of public demonstrations if it is not deleted. They have also sought the registration of an FIR against the producer, director, and lead actors for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

About  Param Sundari 

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari explores a cross-cultural love story between a man from Delhi and a woman from Kerala. Along with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the film stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in key roles. The movie is set to hit theatres on August 29.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra Param Sundari
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
India
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
Trending
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Entertainment
Sunny Deol Returns In Border 2 With Diljit, Varun & Ahan—Here’s When It Hits Theatres
Border 2 With Sunny, Diljit, Varun & Ahan To Storm Theatres On THIS Date
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget