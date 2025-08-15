Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Film Param Sundari Lands In Row Over Romantic Church Scene

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film Param Sundari has sparked a controversy ahead of its release. A Christian organisation, the Watchdog Foundation, has objected to a scene in which the lead pair is shown flirting inside a church.

Christian Group Protests Romantic Scene in Church

The group claims the sequence is disrespectful to their faith and has urged the authorities to ensure it is removed. As per a report by Midday, the foundation has submitted written complaints to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Mumbai Police, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, and the Maharashtra government. They have also demanded that the scene be deleted from the movie’s trailer and other promotional materials.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, representing the Watchdog Foundation, said, “The CBFC, established under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, is entrusted with certifying films while taking into account both artistic expression and respect for religious feelings.”

The group’s letter further stated, “The church is a sacred place of worship for Christians, and it should not be depicted as a stage for indecent content. This portrayal not only disrespects the spiritual sanctity of the religious place of worship but also deeply offends the sensibilities of the Catholic community.”

The Watchdog Foundation has questioned how the CBFC cleared the scene and warned of public demonstrations if it is not deleted. They have also sought the registration of an FIR against the producer, director, and lead actors for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

About Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari explores a cross-cultural love story between a man from Delhi and a woman from Kerala. Along with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the film stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in key roles. The movie is set to hit theatres on August 29.