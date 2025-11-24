Shraddha Kapoor Gives Update On Her Leg Injury: 'Terminator Ki Tarah Ghoom Rahi Hoon'

Shraddha Kapoor has confirmed that she’s recovering from a leg injury after speculation about an accident on the sets of her upcoming film Eetha spread across social media. Clearing the air, the actor took to Instagram to give fans a first-hand update on her condition — and a glimpse into her new project.

Shraddha Kapoor talks injury during AMA session

During an Ask Me Anything session, Shraddha responded to a fan asking about her health. The actor posted a video of her bandaged leg and said, “Terminator ki tarah ghoom rahi hoon. Muscle tear hai. Theek ho jaayega. Bas thoda rest karna hai but I’ll be absolutely fine.”

She also hinted that she has already wrapped up one film but cannot reveal details until the official announcement is made. What she did confirm is her ongoing work on Eetha, directed by her boyfriend, filmmaker Rahul Mody.

Calling it a refreshing challenge, Shraddha said the story dives into India’s start-up ecosystem and explores the grind of hustle culture. She added, “It revolves around the world of start-ups. It is based on hustle culture. For me, it’s a new kind of role, and it’s challenging. I am now consciously deciding to take on roles where I am challenged as an actor and where I play an active character. So I am choosing films only after thinking deeply about the script and taking my time to decide what kind of film I want to do.”

How Shraddha Kapoor got injured

According to a report in Mid-day, Shraddha hurt herself while filming an energetic Lavani sequence for Eetha. The number, composed by Ajay-Atul, required her to perform rapid steps in sync with traditional dholki beats. Dressed in a bright Nauvari saree complete with heavy jewellery and a kamarpatta, Shraddha reportedly slipped when she accidentally shifted her full weight onto her left foot.

To play a young Vithabai, the actor is said to have gained over 15 kilos for authenticity, which added to the physical strain during the sequence.

What’s next for Shraddha Kapoor

Despite the setback, Shraddha has kept busy. She has voiced Judy Hopps in the Hindi dub of Zootopia 2, which hits cinemas on November 28.