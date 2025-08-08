Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentShilpa Shetty Reveals She Is On The Hunt For A Dulha For Sister Shamita On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Shilpa Shetty Reveals She Is On The Hunt For A Dulha For Sister Shamita On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 3 host Kapil Sharma celebrates Raksha Bandhan with a special guest lineup featuring sibling duos Shilpa and Shamita Shetty and Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem.

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 03:31 PM (IST)

In the upcoming episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 3, host Kapil Sharma celebrates Raksha Bandhan with a special guest lineup featuring sibling duos Shilpa and Shamita Shetty and Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem.

The episode promises laughter and light-hearted banter as the stars share fun family moments, playful secrets, and engage in witty exchanges with Kapil. In a new promo, Shilpa brings full-on matchmaker vibes as she appears with her sister Shamita, determined to find her the perfect dulha — all on a global streaming stage! During a light hearted conversation, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress says “Main toh besharam bhi hoon, main toh saamne se pooch bhi leti hoon, ‘tumhari shaadi ho gayi hai?’”

Cracking up the audience she continues, “Woh sochta hoga ki ‘tumhari toh shaadi ho gayi hai, yeh mujhse abhi ye sawaal kyun kar rahi hai?’ phir main bolti hoon, ‘nahin nahin mere liye nahin, meri choti behen ke liye!’ Actually, main impress bohot jaldi ho jaati hoon isiliye!”

Kapil adds to the fun by teasing Huma about her dating app collaboration and playfully suggesting that Shamita give it a try. But the spotlight soon shifts when a fan named Prachi takes center stage and surprises everyone by proposing to Saqib with a touching shayari, bringing a sweet twist to the episode. As if things couldn’t get more entertaining, the fan casually mentions having a younger brother — instantly grabbing Shilpa’s interest. With a straight face, she quickly asks, “How old is he?”, playfully hinting at yet another potential match for Shamita. Saqib can’t help but quip, “Was this a Raksha Bandhan special or a matrimony special?” adding to the laughter.

Earlier, the makers dropped a promo where Shilpa Shetty playfully teased Kapil Sharma about his weight loss. The comedian quickly responded with a witty comeback, saying he probably picked it up from her — and joked that he seems to be shrinking every year. The fun continued when Kapil asked if Shamita shares everything with Shilpa, to which Shilpa cheekily replied that the only thing Shamita keeps from her are her boyfriend secrets.

On a related note, this episode will stream this Saturday, 9th August, on Netflix. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the show also stars Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek. The latest season features the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu, who joins Archana Puran Singh as a permanent guest on the show.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Kapil Sharma Shilpa Shetty Shamita Shetty
