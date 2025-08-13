Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentShekhar Kapur Says A Lifetime Isn’t Enough To Talk About Sridevi On Her 62nd Birth Anniversary

Shekhar Kapur Says A Lifetime Isn’t Enough To Talk About Sridevi On Her 62nd Birth Anniversary

When asked to talk about the legendary actress Sridevi on her 62nd birth anniversary, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur revealed that he needs a lifetime to talk about the late diva.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 11:06 PM (IST)

When asked to talk about the legendary actress Sridevi on her 62nd birth anniversary, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur revealed that he needs a lifetime to talk about the late diva.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Shekhar narrated an incident saying: "It’s Sridevi’s Birthday today’ Said the journalist .. ‘Can you give us a bite?.. ‘How long do you have?’ I asked ...‘However long you need?’...‘A lifetime’ I said."

For the unversed, Shekhar directed Sridevi in his 1987 superhero drama "Mr India", co-starring Anil Kapoor.

The movie was backed by Anil's brother Boney Kapoor, who later married Sridevi.

"Mr India" still holds a special place in the hearts of movie buffs.

Meanwhile, Boney also fondly remembered his late wife, Sridevi, by sharing a cherished memory with the netizens, when his wife mistook his compliment for teasing.

The producer dropped an old photo from Sridevi’s 27th birthday celebration in 1990 on his official Instagram handle.

Boney disclosed that during her birthday party in Chennai, he wished Sridevi a “happy 26th birthday” on purpose, hinting that she is getting younger every year. However, Sridevi misunderstood and thought he was teasing her.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app: “In 1990 her birthday party in chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment, that with every passing day she is getting younger but she taught (thought) I was teasing her."

For the unaware, Boney and Sridevi fell for each other on the sets of “Mr. India”. After dating for some time, these two finally tied the knot in 1996. The couple has been blessed with two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

However, Sridevi passed away suddenly in 2018 in Dubai after an accidental drowning. She was 54 at the time.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 11:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sridevi Shekhar Kapur
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Tomorrow As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Tomorrow As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
World
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning To Russia If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Alaska Summit
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Ala
India
China’s Wang Yi To Visit India On Monday, Meet NSA Ajit Doval Amid Signs Of Thaw In Ties: Report
China’s Wang Yi To Visit India On Monday, Meet NSA Ajit Doval Amid Signs Of Thaw In Ties: Report
India
'Complainant Related To Godse': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Life Threat In Savarkar Case, Cites BJP Leaders' Remarks
'Complainant Related To Godse': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Life Threat In Savarkar Case
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget