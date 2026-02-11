Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After brand manager Kaveri Baruah claimed on Sweekriti Talks that Allu Arjun’s team had handed her a list of 42 dos and don’ts for interacting with the actor, his team issued a clarification and called the allegation “baseless” and “untrue”. The team also stated that defamation proceedings have been initiated against those responsible. Following this, podcast host Sweekriti Bharti said she had removed the viral videos and alleged that she and her guest were targeted online by the actor’s PR machinery.

‘Sheer Losers, Power Hungry’

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sweekriti Bharti lashed out at the actor and his team, calling them “sheer losers” and “power hungry”.

“I’ve removed the video after my guest faced coordinated harassment from PR machinery and bot accounts,” she wrote, before adding that she did not want her guest to face professional consequences because of bullying by trolls online.

She further added, “She holds a responsible position in a reputed organisation, and I refuse to let her career be jeopardised due to online bullying. The discussion was factual and professional, not defamatory. But protecting a real person will always take priority over engaging with power that refuses accountability.”

She ended her post by saying, “Allu Arjun & his team are sheer losers, & just power hungry.”

In another note, Bharti claimed she was being “attacked” online.

“A woman can’t live in peace & make content on the Internet!! Shocking Allu Arjun PR attacking me. Well, abusing me by saying negative things about me can never pull me down. Keep goings bots.”

“Virality is scary bhai,” she stressed, reacting to the scale of the backlash.

She also expressed, “I finally understand what happens when people speak the truth.”

What Did Baruah Say About Allu Arjun?

In the now-deleted podcast episode with Bharti, Baruah made strong claims about her alleged interaction with Allu Arjun and his team.

“My another interesting encounter was with Allu Arjun, the mega star of Hyderabad. South stars come with an entourage. Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts. And they have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict, like ‘don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hands’.”

The video, featuring these claims, quickly went viral. Soon after the controversy, Baruah deactivated her social media accounts.

Allu Arjun’s Team Denies Claims

After the video went viral, Allu Arjun began facing backlash online over the alleged “42 rules”.

In a statement addressing the controversy, the actor’s team denied the allegations and described them as “completely baseless” and “untrue”.

“Certain recent comments made about Mr Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information (sic),” read the statement.