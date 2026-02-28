Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shashi Tharoor Responds To Chetan Bhagat's 'Do Tarah Ki English' Remark; Anupam Kher Joins In

Shashi Tharoor Responds To Chetan Bhagat’s ‘Do Tarah Ki English’ Remark; Anupam Kher Joins In

Shashi Tharoor has shared his reaction to Chetan Bhagat's ‘Do Tarah Ki English’ remark.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 12:00 PM (IST)



Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and author Chetan Bhagat attended the ABP Network Ideas of India Summit 2026, currently being held in Mumbai. During the event, the two met and posed for a photograph together. Bhagat later shared the picture on social media with a witty caption, prompting an equally witty response from Tharoor. Actor Anupam Kher also joined the light-hearted exchange. 

‘Do Tarah Ki English’

While sharing the picture on X (formerly Twitter), Bhagat wrote, “India me do tarah ki English hoti hai. Ek Chetan Bhagat ki, ek Shashi Tharoor ki. [In India, there are two kinds of English: one is Chetan Bhagat’s, and the other is Shashi Tharoor’s.]”

Tharoor responded to the picture, in which both are all smiles, asking how many types of Hindi’s are there. “Aur kitni kism ki hindi, Chetan Bhagat?”

Anupam Kher also reacted to Bhagat’s post, humorously suggesting that another type of English had been left out. “Nahi bhai sahab! Ek hamari tarah ki English bhi hoti hai! [No, brother! There is also an English like the one we speak!]

Internet Is Having A Field Day

Following the reactions on the kind of English there are in India, one social media user wrote, “Your kind of English feels even simpler than Hindi. It doesn’t even sound like the kind of English Tharoor sahab speaks. Who knows how many types of English there are? If you hear the kind we speak, you might end up completely dizzy.”

“My experience as an Individual (reader/learner). His books, I can understand without any hassle.(A writer/novelist). His one word, I need to look up the dictionaries & thesaurus. (The LEGEND/Politician, even the Oxford dictionary has borrowed his words & still introspecting),” another added. 

A third commented, “Dr Tharoor writes in Victorian English, which no one speaks nowadays and is outdated. Chetan knows the pulse of the younger generation. Having said that, Tharoor’s English is something everyone envies.”

Several users also jokingly compared their meeting to “CBSE meeting CISCE,” drawing a humorous parallel with India’s school education boards.







Published at : 28 Feb 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Embed widget