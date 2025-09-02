Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Audiences Were Hungry For Real Love Stories': Shantanu Maheshwari Ahead Of Love In Vietnam

Shantanu Maheshwari, known for TV and OTT, considers himself a film "newcomer" in "Love in Vietnam," a romantic drama with Avneet Kaur.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Shantanu Maheshwari has been a familiar face in the entertainment industry for nearly 15 years, thanks to his work on television and OTT. Yet, when it comes to cinema, the actor prefers to call himself “new.” Now, with his upcoming romantic drama Love in Vietnam, Shantanu takes on the lead role opposite Avneet Kaur and Vietnamese star Khả Ngân.

Ahead of the release, he opens up about the resurgence of romance in Bollywood, the influence of K-dramas, and navigating films as an actor transitioning from TV and OTT.

Shantanu Maheshwari On the return of romance to Bollywood

Love in Vietnam is pitched as an intense love story, and Shantanu believes the genre has always had a place in Hindi cinema. “I always believe that love stories will travel and find an audience. It's just that koi ache se nahi bana raha tha jo ekdum lage dil par (nobody was making it properly so it touches your heart) and becomes this generation's biggest love story. I won't say our film will definitely do that, but I won't say it can't either. That is something the audience has to decide. For that, people need to take chances.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

Of K-dramas And Changing Viewing Habits

After the pandemic, many believed romance was no longer commercially viable, as several films in the genre failed at the box office. Even Shah Rukh Khan returned with big-scale action instead of love stories. But the blockbuster success of Saiyaara changed perceptions.

Shantanu sees this as part of a larger shift: “I always believe people will always watch what you want to show. I learnt this from Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir. He said 'You just need the conviction to tell your story.' It's not as if we had forgotten love stories. We moved to K Dramas. We were shifting our medium, but always consuming them. I am sure market research must have informed that people are moving towards that side, so we need to bring back love stories.”

The success of Saiyaara

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Avneet Kaur, surprised many by grossing ₹570 crore, making it the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema. For Shantanu, this proved audiences were waiting for fresh love stories.

“People were hungry for this kind of content. They loved the pairing, the freshness, and accepted it. They gave their love to it,” he says.

Still ‘new’ to films

Despite his years of experience, Shantanu admits that the big screen comes with its own challenges, especially for actors like him and Avneet who are transitioning from TV and OTT.

"It's difficult for us. We are here, established, but still very new to the big screen leagues. We'll have to reach out to people harder," he explains. "You need to bring good stories and then reach out to the audience. Often, a good film is made, but people are not aware of it, and then it just dies down."

About Love in Vietnam

Directed by Rahat Shah Kazmi, the film is inspired by the novel Madonna in a Fur Coat. Alongside Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, it features Khả Ngân, Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar, and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles. Love in Vietnam releases in theatres on September 12.

 

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 05:30 PM (IST)

