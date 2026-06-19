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HomeEntertainmentShakti Shalini Leaked Video: Aneet Padda And Vishal Jethwa’s Fun BTS Moments Go Viral

Shakti Shalini Leaked Video: Aneet Padda And Vishal Jethwa’s Fun BTS Moments Go Viral

A leaked behind-the-scenes video from Shakti Shalini featuring Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa has gone viral online. Fans are loving their playful chemistry, adding to the buzz around Maddock Films.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aneet, Vishal's playful set video highlights their natural chemistry.
  • Maddock Films' 'Shakti Shalini' explores dark Bengali folklore.
  • Aneet Padda plays dual role; film to release 2026.

A behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Shakti Shalini has quickly become a talking point online. The leaked clip featuring Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa has caught fans’ attention, with many praising their natural chemistry and easy camaraderie. While the film promises a dark supernatural story rooted in folklore, the off-screen moment shows a much lighter side of the actors. Their playful interaction has added to the growing excitement around the film. As anticipation builds for Maddock Films’ next big horror-comedy, the viral video has only strengthened curiosity about what the upcoming release has in store for audiences this year.

Aneet And Vishal’s Playful Moment Goes Viral

The leaked video captures a cheerful moment between Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa during filming. In the clip, Aneet is seen running around a tree while holding Vishal’s hand, with both actors laughing throughout the moment. Aneet appears in a blue printed shirt paired with a flowing red skirt, while Vishal keeps it simple in a blue shirt and grey trousers. Their easy interaction has sparked plenty of conversation across social media.

This is not the first time Aneet and Vishal have worked together. The two previously shared screen space in Salaam Venky, which helped build their off-screen comfort. Vishal has earlier spoken about Aneet’s commitment as an actor. He had praised her ability to perform emotionally demanding scenes with honesty and intensity, highlighting her strong connection to every character she plays.

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What Shakti Shalini Is About

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Shakti Shalini is the latest addition to Maddock Films’ expanding horror-comedy universe. The banner has already delivered major hits with Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. This new chapter takes inspiration from Bengali folklore and mythology, bringing a darker and more layered story to the franchise.

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Cast And Release

Aneet Padda plays the lead in the film and is set to take on a challenging dual role. She will portray both a protector and a destructive force, adding depth to the story’s supernatural conflict. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Seema Biswas, and Viineet Kumar Singh in key roles. Filming recently wrapped with a major climax sequence shot at Chitrarth Studio in Powai, Mumbai. Earlier schedules were completed across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

With the leaked video already creating strong buzz online, Shakti Shalini continues to build anticipation ahead of its theatrical release. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on 24 December 2026.

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About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vishal Jethwa Shakti Shalini Aneet Padda Shakti Shalini Leak Viral BTS Video Maddock Horror Universe Bollywood Film News
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