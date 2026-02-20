Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentShakira India Tour 2026: Mumbai And Delhi Concert Details, Tickets And Credit Card Offer

Shakira India Tour 2026: Mumbai And Delhi Concert Details, Tickets And Credit Card Offer

Shakira India Tour: After nearly two decades, Shakira announced her India tour in April, performing in Mumbai and Delhi. Check out concert details, including venus, date, and credit card offer.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, announced his March 29 concert in Delhi, global pop sensation Shakira has also announced her India tour. The Grammy-winning Colombian artist will perform in the country in April after nearly two decades. She is scheduled to perform in two major cities - Mumbai and Delhi.

Shakira India Tour

The 49-year-old, who is famous for chartbusters such as Hips Don’t Lie, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), Whenever, Wherever, is looking forward to reconnecting with Indian fans. Her last performance in India was in 2007 in Mumbai during her Oral Fixation Tour.

ALSO READ| Ye Live In India: Check Date, Time, Venue, Price And How To Book Tickets For Kanye West Concert

Shakira, in a statement announcing the tour, expressed her excitement about returning to India. “Performing in India has always been special to me, and I’m excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi.” 

She added that the larger cause behind the tour is “about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by District Updates (@districtupdates)

Shakira India Tour - Dates & Venues

The concerts are being organised under the non-profit initiative Feeding India, in partnership with District by Zomato. Shakira will first perform in Mumbai on April 10 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse Stadium. She will then head to Delhi for a second show at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which is scheduled for April 15. 

Sharing the announcement, District wrote: “Shakira Shakira. The voice. The moves. The anthems that defined generations. India, get ready to watch Shakira Live.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by District Updates (@districtupdates)

Shakira India Tour Ticket Details

Tickets for Shakira’s India shows will be sold exclusively on District. HSBC credit cardholders will receive 48-hour early access beginning at 12 pm on February 27 until 12 pm on March 1. General ticket sales will open at 1 pm on March 1.

ALSO READ| BTS Comeback 2026: ARIRANG Live Concert Date And Time, Streaming Details And Documentary

Shakira’s Latest Tour

Shakira is currently on her seventh global tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which supports her 12th studio album released in 2024. The stadium tour began on February 11, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and is scheduled to conclude on April 4, 2026, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This marks her first tour in seven years following the El Dorado World Tour in 2018.

The tour has already set records, becoming the highest-grossing Latin tour of all time according to Guinness World Records. It has also ranked as the fifth-highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist.

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will Shakira perform in India?

Shakira will perform in Mumbai on April 10 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse Stadium and in Delhi on April 15 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

What is the purpose of Shakira's India tour?

The tour is organized under the non-profit initiative Feeding India, with a cause focused on ensuring every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive.

When did Shakira last perform in India?

Shakira last performed in India in 2007 in Mumbai during her Oral Fixation Tour.

How can I get tickets for Shakira's India shows?

Tickets will be sold exclusively on District. HSBC credit cardholders get early access starting February 27, with general sales opening on March 1.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shakira Shakira India Tour
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Shakira India Tour 2026: Mumbai And Delhi Concert Details, Tickets And Credit Card Offer
Shakira India Tour 2026: Mumbai And Delhi Concert Details, Tickets And Credit Card Offer
Entertainment
Did A 2012 Request By Complainant To Share Stage With Amitabh Bachchan Land Rajpal Yadav In Tihar?
Did A 2012 Request By Complainant To Share Stage With Amitabh Bachchan Land Rajpal Yadav In Tihar?
Entertainment
Do Deewane Seher Mein Review: Siddhant-Mrunal’s Cute, Relatable Love Story Where Imperfections Win
Do Deewane Seher Mein Review: Siddhant-Mrunal’s Cute, Relatable Love Story Where Imperfections Win
Entertainment
Toxic Teaser Out! Yash Returns As ‘Raya’; Fans Ask If It’s A ‘Warning For Dhurandhar’
Toxic Teaser Out! Yash Returns As ‘Raya’; Fans Ask If It’s A ‘Warning For Dhurandhar’
Advertisement

Videos

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget