Shakira India Tour 2026: Mumbai And Delhi Concert Details, Tickets And Credit Card Offer

After Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, announced his March 29 concert in Delhi, global pop sensation Shakira has also announced her India tour. The Grammy-winning Colombian artist will perform in the country in April after nearly two decades. She is scheduled to perform in two major cities - Mumbai and Delhi.

Shakira India Tour

The 49-year-old, who is famous for chartbusters such as Hips Don’t Lie, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), Whenever, Wherever, is looking forward to reconnecting with Indian fans. Her last performance in India was in 2007 in Mumbai during her Oral Fixation Tour.

Shakira, in a statement announcing the tour, expressed her excitement about returning to India. “Performing in India has always been special to me, and I’m excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi.”

She added that the larger cause behind the tour is “about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive”.

Shakira India Tour - Dates & Venues

The concerts are being organised under the non-profit initiative Feeding India, in partnership with District by Zomato. Shakira will first perform in Mumbai on April 10 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse Stadium. She will then head to Delhi for a second show at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which is scheduled for April 15.

Sharing the announcement, District wrote: “Shakira Shakira. The voice. The moves. The anthems that defined generations. India, get ready to watch Shakira Live.”

Shakira India Tour Ticket Details



Tickets for Shakira’s India shows will be sold exclusively on District. HSBC credit cardholders will receive 48-hour early access beginning at 12 pm on February 27 until 12 pm on March 1. General ticket sales will open at 1 pm on March 1.

Shakira’s Latest Tour

Shakira is currently on her seventh global tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which supports her 12th studio album released in 2024. The stadium tour began on February 11, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and is scheduled to conclude on April 4, 2026, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This marks her first tour in seven years following the El Dorado World Tour in 2018.

The tour has already set records, becoming the highest-grossing Latin tour of all time according to Guinness World Records. It has also ranked as the fifth-highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist.