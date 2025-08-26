Shahid Kapoor’s Daughter Misha Turns 9! Mira Rajput Shares Rare Glimpse In Birthday Post

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter, Misha Kapoor, is celebrating her ninth birthday today (August 26). To mark the occasion, Mira shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, giving fans a rare glimpse of Misha’s face after a long time.

Mira’s birthday post for Daughter Misha

In the picture, Misha is seen sitting on a wooden railing, flashing a bright smile at the camera. Dressed in a deep blue tee and jeans, she looked all grown up. Sharing the photo, Mira captioned it: “Happy 9th Birthday to our sunshine sweetheart. My baby girl is a big girl! Fly my darling.”

The post drew warm wishes from several celebrities. Ananya Panday commented, “Happy birthday mishkiii,” while Neha Dhupia added, “Happiness always!”

Mira’s stand on privacy for her kids

Over the years, Mira has been particular about protecting her children’s privacy. She often edited or covered their faces in social media posts. Back in 2018, she had even urged paparazzi to be considerate, stating: “Guys please be kind. Let the kids enjoy childhood and leave the photographing to the parents.”

Shahid and Mira’s family

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in a private ceremony in Gurgaon on July 7, 2015. They welcomed their first child, Misha, in August 2016, followed by their son Zain in September 2018.

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming project

On the professional front, Shahid was last seen in Deva, which underperformed at the box office. He is currently filming Arjun Ustara, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles, with Vikrant Massey making a special appearance. The movie is scheduled for a December 2025 release.