HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh & Salman Khan Enjoy Abu Dhabi Museum Visit; Internet Says, 'Dono Tou Chipak Hi Gaye Hain'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, after joint appearances in Delhi and Saudi Arabia, were spotted at Abu Dhabi's Natural History Museum.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan seem to be on a world tour of bonding, making frequent joint appearances across continents. After attending a high-profile wedding in Delhi and appearing together at the Joy Forum in Saudi Arabia last month, the superstar duo has now been spotted exploring the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi—much to the delight of fans celebrating their renewed camaraderie.

Shah Rukh and Salman Visit Abu Dhabi’s Natural History Museum

Fresh pictures show the iconic duo posing together at the museum, surrounded by impressive dinosaur fossil displays. Salman is currently in the UAE as part of his Dabangg Tour, while Shah Rukh attended the VIP opening of the museum. Dressed in sharp black suits, the two superstars exuded elegance and effortless charm in the photos.

Fans quickly jumped into the comment section with playful reactions. One quipped, “Lately I've seen SRK more with Salman than Gauri.”

Another joked, “Ye tou dono tou chipak hi gaye hain,” while many expressed joy over their warm friendship after years of highs and lows.

 

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attended Natural History Museum, Abu Dhabi during VIP Opening
byu/UndeadReborn inBollyBlindsNGossip

Cameos and the Spy Universe Connection

The Khans’ on-screen brotherhood strengthened in 2023 when they appeared in cameos in each other’s films. Salman reprised his role as Tiger in Shah Rukh’s blockbuster Pathaan, while SRK appeared as Pathaan in Tiger 3. These appearances were designed to build up to the long-awaited crossover Tiger vs Pathaan—although updates on the project remain scarce.

Big Upcoming Releases for Both Superstars

Both actors have major releases lined up for 2026. Salman has completed filming for Battle of Galwan, a war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia, set for release that year.

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is gearing up for King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Slated for an April 2026 release, the film marks his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan.

 

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
