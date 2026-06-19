Shah Rukh Khan Waived Rs 42-45 Lakh DCP Fee, Helped Deool Band 2 Reach Theatres

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Marathi film

Shah Rukh Khan personally intervened, waiving film's crucial DCP charges.

Khan's support enabled

Pravin Tarde’s Deool Band 2 has become a breakout Marathi hit, grossing around Rs 81.8 crore against an estimated Rs 8–10 crore budget. The film’s theatrical release nearly faltered when an unexpected Digital Cinema Package (DCP) charge threatened to delay distribution. Tarde says Shah Rukh Khan personally intervened through Red Chillies Entertainment and ordered the DCP bill to be waived, enabling the film to reach screens nationwide.

DCP Costs Threatened Release

Deool Band 2’s strong box-office run is now part of industry conversation, but the film almost didn’t make it to the big screen. Pravin Tarde revealed that the team had planned for roughly Rs 12 lakh for their DCP, the digital format cinemas require to screen movies, but were surprised by an estimate of nearly Rs 42–45 lakh. “The bill came to Rs 42 lakh. We didn’t have that kind of money, nor did we have any source from where we could arrange it,” Tarde told Abhijat Marathi Filmy.

Faced with that shortfall, the makers reached out to Red Chillies Entertainment, which controlled the DCP required for the prints. “We approached Red Chillies and explained our situation. We told them that it was a Marathi film, a regional film, and our budget was limited. But we wanted to release it on a large scale and requested their support,” Tarde said.

ALSO READ | ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Kajal Aggarwal Jets Off From T1, Karishma Tanna Snapped At Baby Store

SRK’s Decisive Support

The plea reached Shah Rukh Khan, who sought details from his technical team. They informed him that the film came from the makers of Mulshi Pattern, a title that later inspired Salman Khan’s Antim, a connection that made the makers easier to recognise. “He asked his technical team about the matter. They told him it was a film by the makers of Mulshi Pattern. Since Mulshi Pattern was later remade as Antim by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh was aware of our work. He then enquired about Deool Band 2. His team told him it was a well-made emotional film and that the makers wanted the DCP but couldn’t afford the cost. The DCP was ready, but it hadn’t been handed over because the dues were pending,” Tarde recalled.

Shah Rukh’s response was immediate and decisive. “He simply said, ‘Waive off their bill.’ He told them, ‘It’s a Marathi film. Give them the DCP. We can sort out the payments later. If it’s a good film, give them the DCP.’ They showed tremendous respect towards Marathi cinema. For him, the film was more important than the money. I credit all these people for the success of the film,” Tarde said.

ALSO READ | ‘If You Don’t Like Me, Don’t Watch Me’: Alia Bhatt’s Candid Take On Nepotism Goes Viral

Tarde described the gesture as selfless, especially since nobody could predict the film’s commercial outcome at the time. “Today, the film is heading towards the Rs 100-crore club, and everyone is appreciating it. But what Shah Rukh Khan did when the film was nothing, when nobody knew whether it would work or not, will always be remembered. He helped us without any guarantee of success. I will forever be grateful to him,” he added.

About Deool Band 2

Deool Band 2, written and directed by Pravin Tarde and starring Snehal Tarde with Mohan Joshi reprising his role as Swami Samarth, addresses farmer suicides and examines faith versus atheism. Industry tracker Sacnilk currently estimates the film’s Indian box-office take at about Rs 81.78 crore. For the makers, Shah Rukh Khan’s intervention was the difference between a limited release and the nationwide theatrical run that helped the film reach wide audiences and notable commercial success.