Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Security tightened at Mannat for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.

SRK released 'Tu Mil Jaaye' from his upcoming film 'King'.

Video teases romance, action, hinting at King's complex character.

Security has been stepped up outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence, Mannat, as the superstar celebrates his 61st birthday on Monday, November 2. Fans began gathering outside his home in the early hours, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor on his special day. Mumbai Police personnel were deployed at the spot to manage the crowd and check vehicles arriving near the residence.

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Fans Gather Outside Mannat As Police Tighten Security

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday has become an annual celebration for his admirers, many of whom travel to Mannat to wish the actor and see him in person. The superstar often makes the occasion memorable by stepping out to greet the crowd and acknowledge the affection he receives from fans.

One admirer waiting outside Mannat spoke about the actor's journey and the excitement surrounding his birthday. Praising his screen presence and personality, the fan told the media, "The atmosphere is truly historic. Whenever it’s Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, a special vibe takes over the entire country, and in Mumbai, the atmosphere becomes something else entirely... Looking at his journey, from theatre to television and then to films, one can see the incredible path he has carved... It’s not just about his acting; it’s his personality and the way he interacts with everyone around him, he is truly the King..."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Security has been tightened outside actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' ahead of his birthday today. Fans have also gathered outside his residence. https://t.co/MqKz7Tn5Dx — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2026

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Shah Rukh Khan Drops 'Tu Mil Jaaye' From Upcoming Film 'King'

Adding to the birthday excitement, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first song from his upcoming film, 'King'. Titled 'Tu Mil Jaaye', the romantic track features the actor alongside Deepika Padukone and offers a glimpse into the film's world.

Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their voices to the song, while Ed Sheeran has penned its English rap. Sachin-Jigar have composed the track, with lyrics by Kumaar.

The music video opens with Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue, 'Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de'. It then moves into a lively romantic sequence featuring the two actors on getaways, at cafes and spending time together on a beach.

However, the mood changes as the video hints at Shah Rukh Khan's character being involved in illegal smuggling, suggesting that the romance may face trouble. The clip ends with another intense line from the actor: “Iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai, ab duniya jalaye bina manega nahi," followed by glimpses of the film's action sequences and slick transitions.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

(With inputs from ANI)