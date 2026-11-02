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English NewsEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Drops 'Tu Mil Jaaye' From 'King'; Security Tightened Outside Mannat On 61st Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan Drops 'Tu Mil Jaaye' From 'King'; Security Tightened Outside Mannat On 61st Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 61st birthday as fans gather outside Mannat amid tight security. The actor also unveils Tu Mil Jaaye from King.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 06:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Security tightened at Mannat for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.
  • SRK released 'Tu Mil Jaaye' from his upcoming film 'King'.
  • Video teases romance, action, hinting at King's complex character.

Security has been stepped up outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence, Mannat, as the superstar celebrates his 61st birthday on Monday, November 2. Fans began gathering outside his home in the early hours, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor on his special day. Mumbai Police personnel were deployed at the spot to manage the crowd and check vehicles arriving near the residence.

ALSO READ: 'Heat' Director Michael Mann Hospitalised After Accidentally Shooting Himself In The Foot

Fans Gather Outside Mannat As Police Tighten Security

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday has become an annual celebration for his admirers, many of whom travel to Mannat to wish the actor and see him in person. The superstar often makes the occasion memorable by stepping out to greet the crowd and acknowledge the affection he receives from fans.

One admirer waiting outside Mannat spoke about the actor's journey and the excitement surrounding his birthday. Praising his screen presence and personality, the fan told the media, "The atmosphere is truly historic. Whenever it’s Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, a special vibe takes over the entire country, and in Mumbai, the atmosphere becomes something else entirely... Looking at his journey, from theatre to television and then to films, one can see the incredible path he has carved... It’s not just about his acting; it’s his personality and the way he interacts with everyone around him, he is truly the King..."

ALSO READ: ‘I'm Happy, I'm In Love’: Samreen Kaur Slams Trolls Double Standards, Arshdeep Singh Calls Her ‘Strong’

Shah Rukh Khan Drops 'Tu Mil Jaaye' From Upcoming Film 'King'

Adding to the birthday excitement, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first song from his upcoming film, 'King'. Titled 'Tu Mil Jaaye', the romantic track features the actor alongside Deepika Padukone and offers a glimpse into the film's world.

Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their voices to the song, while Ed Sheeran has penned its English rap. Sachin-Jigar have composed the track, with lyrics by Kumaar.

The music video opens with Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue, 'Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de'. It then moves into a lively romantic sequence featuring the two actors on getaways, at cafes and spending time together on a beach.

However, the mood changes as the video hints at Shah Rukh Khan's character being involved in illegal smuggling, suggesting that the romance may face trouble. The clip ends with another intense line from the actor: “Iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai, ab duniya jalaye bina manega nahi," followed by glimpses of the film's action sequences and slick transitions.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has security been increased outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence?

Security has been stepped up for Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday celebration. Police were deployed to manage the large crowd of fans gathered outside his Mumbai home, Mannat.

What new release did Shah Rukh Khan unveil on his birthday?

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first song, 'Tu Mil Jaaye', from his upcoming film 'King'. The romantic track features him alongside Deepika Padukone.

Who directed the film 'King' and when is its release date?

The film 'King' is directed by Siddharth Anand. It is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

Who are some of the artists involved in the song 'Tu Mil Jaaye'?

Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi lent their voices to the song. Ed Sheeran penned its English rap, and Sachin-Jigar composed the track.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 06:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mannat SHAH RUKH KHAN KING SRK Birthday MUMBAI Shah Rukh Khan 61st Birthday Tu Mil Jaaye
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