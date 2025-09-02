Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan reportedly bought a plot in Thal village, Alibaug, for ₹12.91 crore. The land, however, was originally allotted by the government to farmers for agricultural use, raising concerns over the legality of the transaction.

Suhana Khan’s Alibaug Land Purchase Under Scrutiny

Reports suggest that the actress purchased the land from the Khote family of Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade. At the time of the purchase, she paid ₹77.46 lakh in stamp duty, and the transaction was completed through Standard Chartered Bank on May 30, 2023.

The deal has now drawn the attention of authorities. The Resident Deputy Collector has instructed the Alibaug tehsildar to submit an impartial report on the matter. It has also been pointed out that the property was registered under Deja Vu Farm Pvt. Ltd., a company reportedly linked to Suhana’s family members.

Interestingly, this was Suhana’s first major real estate purchase in Alibaug. Within a year, she reportedly acquired another property near the beach, valued at approximately ₹10 crore, making the issue even more high-profile.

Career Moves and SRK’s Health Update

On the professional front, Suhana is preparing for her big-screen debut in King, where she stars alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan. This marks her second project after her Netflix debut in The Archies, which failed to impress both critics and audiences.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently suffered an arm injury while filming King. The actor was briefly hospitalised but later reassured fans by appearing in public with a sling and expressing gratitude for receiving his first National Award in 33 years of his career. King cast includes Saurabh Shukla, with rumours of Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Anil Kapoor also joining the ensemble. While official confirmations are awaited, the film has already built major buzz.

