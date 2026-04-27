Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji’s Film To Get Web Series Adaptation, Says Karan Johar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Karan Johar plans Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna web series.

Original film explored complex themes of infidelity and relationships.

New web series aims for deeper character and relationship exploration.

OTT platform will host the long-format emotional drama adaptation.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna released 20 years ago and is now all set for an OTT comeback. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently revealed in an interview that he is planning to remake his 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna as a web series.

The original multi-starrer film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles. Now, Karan Johar is bringing the story back in a long-format web series. He said that today’s OTT audience is more open to layered and emotional storytelling like this.

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Story Of The Film

When Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was originally released, its music was widely appreciated and the film performed well at the box office. However, it also faced controversy for its storyline. The film focused on two married couples who are unhappy in their relationships and eventually develop emotional connections outside their marriages.

The theme of extra-marital relationships led to a strong public debate at the time. Many critics accused Karan Johar of showing infidelity in a positive light, which sparked widespread discussion.

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Despite the controversy, the film gained attention for its emotional depth, performances, and music. Over the years, it has remained a talking point among fans of romantic dramas.

OTT Adaptation Plans

Now, Karan Johar has confirmed that the project is being developed as a web series. He stated that it will be produced as a long-format show for an OTT platform, but did not share further details about casting or release timelines.

He also mentioned that the project is in development and will be released soon. With OTT platforms allowing more space for detailed storytelling, the filmmaker believes the new version will give a deeper look into the characters and their relationships.

The announcement has already sparked interest among fans, who are curious to see how the emotional drama of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna will be retold in a modern web series format.