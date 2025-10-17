In a heartfelt tribute to Shah Rukh Khan’s legendary cinematic journey, multiplex giant PVR INOX has announced a special film festival dedicated to the Bollywood icon ahead of his milestone 60th birthday. The actor, who recently received a National Award for his powerful performance in Jawan, called the initiative a “beautiful reunion” with his audience and his most cherished films.

Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival: Line-up and Dates

Announcing the celebration on social media, PVR INOX wrote: “Decades of charm. Endless emotions. One legend. Celebrate the films that defined generations — the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival starts Oct 31!”

The poster for the event revealed an impressive line-up of Shah Rukh Khan’s most iconic films — Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Dil Se, Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Jawan.

The festival will begin on October 31, just ahead of Shah Rukh’s 60th birthday on November 2, and will run for two weeks across more than 75 cinemas in 30 cities, allowing fans across India to relive his timeless performances on the big screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PVR Cinemas (@pvrcinemas_official)

Shah Rukh Khan on the Tribute

Reflecting on the honour, Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude in a press release, saying: “Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films return to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These movies aren’t just my stories — they belong to the audience that has lovingly embraced them for over 33 years.”

He further added, “I’m grateful to PVR INOX for celebrating this journey with such love, and to Red Chillies Entertainment, my creative home, for always believing in stories that connect us all. I hope everyone who comes to watch relives the joy, the music, the emotions, and the magic of cinema that we’ve shared together.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Recent and Upcoming Work

The superstar was last seen in three blockbuster films in 2023 — Jawan, Pathaan, and Dunki — each showcasing a different facet of his versatility and charisma.

He is currently shooting for King, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan in her first big-screen collaboration with him. The film is also expected to feature Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, with a 2026 release on the horizon.