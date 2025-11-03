Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentShah Bano's Daughter Sends Legal Notice To Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam's 'HAQ', Seeks Stay On Release

The notice alleges that the movie depicts the personal life of Shah Bano without the consent of her legal heirs, raising serious concerns over unauthorised use of sensitive material.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The upcoming courtroom drama 'HAQ,' featuring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, has hit a legal snag just weeks before its scheduled release, stirring controversy over its portrayal of a landmark case. Siddiqua Begum, daughter and legal heir of the late Shah Bano Begum, has served a legal notice demanding an immediate halt to the film’s publication, screening, promotion, or release.

This notice has been sent not only to the film's director, Suparn Verma, and the producers Junglee Pictures and Baweja Studios but also to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Film Based On SC Case For Women’s Rights

'HAQ' is inspired by the monumental 1985 Supreme Court case, Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a case that significantly shaped women’s rights and maintenance laws in India.

The dispute centered around Shah Bano, who in 1978, at the age of 62, approached the Indore court seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, a well-known lawyer. The couple married in 1932 and had five children—three sons and two daughters.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court ruled in 1985 that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code. However, this judgment was controversially overturned in 1986 when the Rajiv Gandhi-led government enacted legislation aimed at nullifying the court’s decision.

Star Cast And Production Details

Directed by Suparn S. Verma, the film also stars Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in significant roles. Produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja, 'HAQ' is set to release on November 7.

The legal move by Siddiqua Begum highlights the delicate balance filmmakers must maintain when portraying real-life events and personal histories, especially those that hold such a profound place in India’s social and legal fabric. The controversy adds a layer of anticipation as audiences await the film’s release amid unresolved legal questions.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Yami Gautam Haq Shah Bano
