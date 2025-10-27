Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shabana Azmi Mourns Close Friend Satish Shah's Death: 'Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari'

Shabana Azmi paid a heartfelt tribute to late actor Satish Shah, recalling their college days and calling him “always full of beans” and a “jovial soul,” saying he was “gone too soon.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of her longtime friend and fellow actor Satish Shah, who passed away in Mumbai on October 25. Remembering their early days together, Shabana reminisced about their college years and described Satish as someone who was “always full of beans” and had an infectious sense of humour.

Shabana Azmi’s emotional tribute

On Monday, Shabana took to Instagram to share a nostalgic group photo from a lunch gathering that included Satish and their circle of old college friends.

In her heartfelt note, she wrote, “This photo was taken a couple of years ago on Roopa Shaikh’s birthday. Last year we lost her to cancer and now #Satish Shah is gone. We were in college together and I used to keep bumping into him at common friends’ homes. Always full of beans, pulling a fast one and a jovial soul. Gone too soon. Farouque Shaikh and he were a team .. Bichde sabhi baari baari (all of them are gone one by one) …”

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Her post also fondly mentioned the late Farooque Shaikh, with whom Satish often collaborated on-screen. Farooque, known for his acclaimed performances in Shatranj Ke Khiladi (1977), Noorie (1979), Chashme Buddoor (1981), and Kissi Se Na Kehna (1983), passed away in December 2013 after a cardiac arrest in Dubai.

Satish Shah’s passing at 74

Satish Shah, aged 74, reportedly collapsed during lunch at his Mumbai home on Saturday afternoon. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital, where doctors were unable to revive him. The actor had undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago and had been battling health issues in recent times.

A much-loved figure in Indian entertainment, Shah’s career spanned decades across television and film. He became a household name with sitcoms like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, and delivered memorable performances in films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, and Main Hoon Na.

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
