HomeEntertainmentSC Grants Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari Interim Bail In Rs 30 Cr Fraud Case, Next Hearing On Thursday

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Vikram Bhatt and his wife in a Rs 30-crore fraud case filed by Indira IVF founder Ajay Murdia.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, who were arrested in a multi-crore cheating case registered by the Rajasthan Police. A bench headed by CJI Surya Kant passed the order and scheduled the matter for hearing on February 19, ANI reported.

The couple got relief after the Rajasthan High Court earlier declined to grant them bail in the alleged Rs 30 crore fraud case. They have been in custody since December 7, following their arrest in Mumbai and transfer to Udaipur.

About Rs 30 Crore Fraud Case

The legal trouble for Vikram Bhatt stems from a complaint filed by Ajay Murdia, the Udaipur-based founder of Indira IVF, who accused the filmmaker of cheating and criminal breach of trust. According to the FIR, Bhatt, his wife Shwetambari, and their associates allegedly misappropriated funds totaling Rs 30 crore that were intended for a multi-film production project. The complainant claimed that the accused prepared fraudulent invoices under various names to get funds transferreds, and allegedly diverted the money into their personal accounts for private use. 

Following this, Vikram Bhatt, his wife, his manager Mehboob Ansari, and an associate, Dinesh Kataria, were arrested by the Rajasthan Police in December 2025.

In response, Bhatt’s legal team asserted that the police acted solely on the allegations in the FIR without verifying the supporting financial documents. His lawyer, Kamlesh Dave, maintained that every transaction was transparent and conducted with the knowledge of both parties and dismissed the claims of “bogus bills” as baseless. 

“Every payment was made in the knowledge of both parties. There were no such fake or bogus bills. The agreement was done to make two films first and another two on rolling finance,” his lawyer had claimed. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Vikram Bhatt and his wife arrested?

They were arrested in connection with a multi-crore cheating case registered by the Rajasthan Police for allegedly misappropriating Rs 30 crore intended for a film production project.

Did Vikram Bhatt and his wife receive bail?

Yes, the Supreme Court granted them interim bail after the Rajasthan High Court had previously denied their bail request.

Who filed the complaint against Vikram Bhatt?

The complaint was filed by Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, who accused Bhatt of cheating and criminal breach of trust regarding film production funds.

What is the defense's argument in this case?

Vikram Bhatt's legal team claims the police acted without verifying financial documents and asserts that all transactions were transparent and known to both parties.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vikram Bhatt Breaking News ABP Live Shwetambari
