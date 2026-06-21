Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cocktail 2 leads new releases, earning Rs 50.95 crore worldwide.

Maa Inti Bangaaram performs respectably, grossing Rs 25.50 crore globally.

Balan: The Boy, Toy Story 5 had modest, slower openings.

Main Vaapas Aaunga maintained stable run, collected Rs 32.85 crore.

The box office remained lively this Saturday as several fresh releases continued their theatrical run across Bollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Hollywood. While some films managed to maintain steady momentum after opening weekend, others are still trying to build stronger word-of-mouth among audiences. From big commercial entertainers to regional dramas and international releases, the current box office race offers a mixed picture. A few titles have emerged as early frontrunners, while others are banking on weekend growth. Here’s a detailed look at how the latest films performed at the Indian box office and worldwide.

Saturday Box Office Collection Report

Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 remains the top performer among the latest releases. In three days, the film has collected Rs 29.75 crore net in India, while its India gross stands at Rs 35.70 crore. The film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 50.95 crore. The film has opened to a decent audience response, especially in urban centres. Positioned as a romantic drama with a modern relationship angle, Cocktail 2 explores love, heartbreak and emotional conflict. The film features a young star-led cast and is released in cinemas this week.

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Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram has put up a respectable performance in the Telugu market. The film earned Rs 12.85 crore net in India in three days. Its India gross stands at Rs 14.90 crore, while the worldwide gross has touched Rs 25.50 crore. The film is a family drama with emotional storytelling at its core. Early reactions suggest that audiences are appreciating its rooted narrative and performances. Released this week, the film features a strong ensemble cast.

Balan: The Boy

Balan: The Boy has registered a modest opening at the box office. The film collected ₹4.17 crore net in India in three days. India's gross currently stands at Rs 4.83 crore, which is also its worldwide total. The Malayalam film revolves around a young boy’s emotional and personal journey. It is being appreciated by a niche audience for its storytelling and grounded performances.

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Toy Story 5

Toy Story 5 has had a slower-than-expected opening in India. The film collected Rs 2.61 crore net in India in three days, while its India gross stands at Rs 1.08 crore. The beloved animated franchise returns with another adventure featuring fan-favourite characters. Despite strong global recognition, the film is yet to pick up pace in India and may rely heavily on weekend family audiences.

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Main Vaapas Aaunga continued its theatrical run with stable numbers on Day 9. The film collected Rs 4.35 crore net across 1,372 shows. So far, the film’s total India gross stands at Rs 22.10 crore, while India's net collections are Rs 18.50 crore. Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10.75 crore. This pushes the film’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 32.85 crore.

The film is a drama-thriller that blends emotional depth with suspense. Positive audience response and decent word-of-mouth have helped it maintain steady performance in its second week. The coming weekend will be crucial for all these releases, as stronger occupancy and positive audience response could significantly impact their box office trajectory.