Veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar has shared heartfelt memories of his late friend Satish Shah, shedding light on the reasons behind the comedian’s recent health struggles. In a conversation with News18, Sachin revealed that Satish underwent a kidney transplant “as he wanted to extend his life” to care for his wife, Madhu Shah, who was battling Alzheimer’s.

Satish Shah underwent Kidney transplant for wife

Sachin explained that Satish had been on dialysis prior to the transplant. “Unfortunately, even Madhu isn’t well. She has Alzheimer’s. This year, Satish got his kidney transplanted. He wanted to extend his life so that he could take care of Madhu. He was on dialysis. Earlier, he underwent a bypass surgery, which was successful,” he said.

Sachin also recounted the last time he saw Satish, noting that his wife, Supriya Pilgaonkar, had visited him at his home just three days before his passing. “In fact, I received a message from him at 12:56 pm today, which means that he was absolutely fine even at that time. That I’m in shock is an understatement. Industry ka loss toh hua hi aur woh baat alag hai, it’s a very, very big personal loss to me,” he added.

Remembering Satish Shah

Satish Shah, whose comic genius lit up both the big screen and television, passed away on Saturday at the age of 74 at his Bandra East residence. His longtime aide, Ramesh Kadatala, confirmed the news to PTI.

Though Satish Shah had a long and illustrious career in both film and television, his portrayal of the witty and mischievous Indravadan Sarabhai remains one of his most celebrated performances. The show, directed by Deven Bhojani, originally aired between 2004 and 2006 and featured an ensemble cast including Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar.

Over his four-decade career, Shah became one of India’s most beloved comic actors, known for his roles in Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, and Shaadi No. 1.