Satish Shah's Wife Madhu Attends Emotional Prayer Meet In Mumbai. Watch

Satish Shah’s wife, Madhu, was seen emotional at his prayer meet in Mumbai. The veteran actor, who passed away at 74, had reportedly undergone a kidney transplant to care for his ailing wife.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 10:49 PM (IST)
Veteran actor Satish Shah, best remembered for his comic brilliance in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and countless Bollywood films, passed away on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74. The beloved actor, who had been struggling with kidney-related complications, had reportedly undergone a kidney transplant earlier this year. Close friends revealed that Satish chose the procedure as he “wanted to extend his life so that he could take care of Madhu,” his wife, who is currently battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Satish Shah's wife Madhu Shah attends prayer meet

A prayer meet was held in Mumbai on Monday evening (October 27) to honour Satish’s memory. His wife Madhu Shah was seen arriving at the venue, visibly heartbroken, surrounded by a few close friends and family members who offered her support. 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Instant Bollywood Videos (@instantbollywoodvideos)

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars Rupali Ganguly, Deven Bhojani and others were also among those spotted attending the gathering to pay his respects. Shabana Azmi, Shatrughan Sinha, Johnny Lever and Rakesh Roshan other celebs were also seen arriving for the prayer meet.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Instant Bollywood Videos (@instantbollywoodvideos)

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

A love story that endured decades

Satish and Madhu’s relationship spanned over five decades—a partnership built on warmth, wit, and quiet strength. The two first crossed paths at the Sipta Film Festival, where Satish instantly fell in love with her. Despite being rejected twice—first at the festival and again during the shoot of Saath Saath (1982)—he didn’t give up. On his third proposal, Madhu finally agreed to let him meet her parents. After winning their approval, the couple got engaged and tied the knot just eight months later, in 1972.

The pair kept their private life largely away from the public eye, with Satish often speaking fondly of his wife in interviews.

Satish Shah's death

Satish Shah reportedly collapsed while having lunch at his Mumbai home on Saturday. He was immediately rushed to Hinduja Hospital but could not be revived. His funeral was held the next day in Mumbai, with several film and television personalities in attendance to bid him an emotional farewell.

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 10:49 PM (IST)
