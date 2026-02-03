Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Satinder Sartaaj Concert: Udaarian Singer To Weave Magic In Delhi On Valentine’s Day

Satinder Sartaaj Concert: Satinder Sartaaj will perform live in Delhi this Valentine’s Day, February 14, as part of his Heritage India Tour spanning more than cities.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Satinder Sartaaj Concert: Udaarian-fame Satinder Sartaaj is set to return to Delhi with his Heritage India Tour. The concert, scheduled for Valentine’s Day, February 14, will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, starting at 7 PM onwards.

Satinder Sartaaj Concert: Details

According to the event guide on official ticketing partner District by Zomato, the concert will run for approximately three hours, with Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu listed as languages. The tickets, which are priced at Rs 1,000 per person, are required for attendees aged five years and above. The event is kid-friendly but not pet-friendly.

In the about section of Dr Satinder Sartaaj Heritage India Tour 2025-26, District wrote, “Get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime musical journey with Dr. Satinder Sartaaj. From powerful high-energy Bhangra beats that make the audience dance non-stop, to heartfelt lyrics that touch your soul and bring tears to your eyes, this concert is a perfect blend of joy, emotion, and magic that will stay with you forever.”

The Delhi leg of the tour is being curated and produced by Fever Live, the experiential entertainment arm of the Fever Network, in collaboration with Aura Vibes and Firdaus, as a joint production between the three partners.

Satinder Sartaaj Heritage Tour

Satinder Sartaaj’s three-nation heritage tour - Australia, New Zealand and the United States - will kick off in Brisbane on May 1, followed by Adelaide on May 3, Sydney on May 9, Auckland, New Zealand, on May 10, Perth on May 15, and Melbourne on May 17 this year. The North American leg will begin in Los Angeles on June 20, with subsequent shows in Seattle on June 21, San Jose on June 27, Indianapolis on June 28, New Jersey on July 3, Dallas on July 5, New York on July 11, and Washington, DC, on July 12.







Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is Satinder Sartaaj's concert in Delhi?

Satinder Sartaaj's concert will be held on Valentine's Day, February 14th, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, starting at 7 PM.

How long will the concert be and what languages will be featured?

The concert is expected to last approximately three hours and will feature Punjabi, Hindi, and Urdu.

What is the ticket price and age requirement for the concert?

Tickets are priced at Rs 1,000 per person and are required for attendees aged five years and above.

Is the Satinder Sartaaj concert family-friendly?

Yes, the event is kid-friendly but it is not pet-friendly.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
