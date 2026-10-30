Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath temple visit sparked religious controversy.

Cleric issued fatwa, deeming temple worship impermissible under Sharia.

Another cleric opposed fatwa, defending actors' right to worship.

Sara Ali Khan has come under scrutiny after visiting Kedarnath Temple to offer prayers on October 25. Uttar Pradesh-based Islamic cleric Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has reportedly issued a fatwa over her visit, describing worship at a Hindu temple as impermissible under Sharia law. The development has sparked a wider debate, with another religious leader questioning the decision to issue a fatwa against the actor.

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Cleric Says Sara Ali Khan Should Repent Over Temple Visit

Sara has often spoken about her fondness for Kedarnath and has visited the shrine regularly over the past four years. During her latest visit, she was reportedly seen waiting in the queue for darshan before offering prayers with folded hands. Reports also said she participated in puja and aarti and visited the Bhukunt Bhairav Temple.

Reacting to her visit, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi said that Islamic Sharia does not permit Muslims to take part in the religious practices of other faiths or worship at temples.

He said, "Main spasht kar dena chahta hoon, wazeh taur par Shariat ka hukm bayan kar dena chahta hoon ki Shariat-e-Islamiya kabhi bhi apne anuyayiyon ko shirk ke kaam karne ki ijaazat nahi deti. Yaani doosre dharm ke kaamon ko apnane ya mandir mein pooja-paath karne ya anya dharmik kaam karne ki Shariat kisi Musalman ko, chahe woh mard ho ya mahila, ijaazat nahi deti."

He further added, "ye saare kaam unhone Shariat ki roshni mein najaayaz kiye, haraam kaam kiye. Woh Shariat ki roshni mein mujrim hain, gunaahgaar hain. Unhein tauba karna chahiye, Khuda ki bargah mein maafi maangni chahiye. Aur agar woh aisa nahi karti hain, toh phir woh Khuda ki bargah mein mujrim hain aur Shariat ki nazar mein azeem gunaah ki shikaar hain."

Bareilly: Maulana Issues Fatwa Over Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath Visit Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi has reportedly issued a fatwa over actress Sara Ali Khan’s visit to Kedarnath, describing worship at a temple as contrary to Sharia and terming it “impermissible and haram”. The Maulana has urged Sara Ali Khan to repent. The actress has not issued any public response to the matter so far. — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) October 29, 2026

A fatwa is a religious opinion or ruling issued by a qualified Islamic scholar on a question concerning Islamic law. The cleric reportedly described Sara's actions as 'impermissible and haram' and said she should seek forgiveness.

Maulana Sajid Rashidi Questions Fatwa Against Sara

The reported fatwa has also drawn a response from All India Imam Association president Maulana Sajid Rashidi. He disagreed with the decision, arguing that actors should not face religious restrictions for visiting places of worship.

He said, ''Actors do not follow any particular religious code in their professional lives. Muslim actors are also shown performing puja at temples in films. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan regularly install Ganesh idols. Actors do not have any religious restrictions in this regard. Therefore, no fatwa should be issued against actors for their performances or for visiting places."

He added, "Whoever issued this fatwa was wrong. Issuing fatwas on every issue undermines their sanctity. Fatwas are not meant for such matters. I believe Sara Ali Khan, or any Muslim or Hindu, has the right to visit any place, whether a temple or a mosque. People can live as Hindus or Muslims, and that is the beauty of democracy in this country.''

Anand, Gujarat: All India Imam Association President Maulana Sajid Rashidi says, ''Actors do not follow any particular religious code in their professional lives. Muslim actors are also shown performing puja at temples in films. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan regularly install Ganesh idols. Actors do not have any religious restrictions in this regard. Therefore, no fatwa should be issued against actors for their performances or for visiting places. Whoever issued this fatwa was wrong. Issuing fatwas on every issue undermines their sanctity. Fatwas are not meant for such matters. I believe Sara Ali Khan, or any Muslim or Hindu, has the right to visit any place, whether a temple or a mosque. People can live as Hindus or Muslims, and that is the beauty of democracy in this country.'' — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2026

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Sara Ali Khan's Long Association With Kedarnath

Sara's connection with Kedarnath also goes back to her Bollywood debut. She made her first appearance on the big screen with Kedarnath in 2018, starring alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film faced opposition from right-wing groups in Uttarakhand around its release.

Over the years, Sara has continued to visit the shrine. Her latest trip has once again brought her religious choices into the spotlight.