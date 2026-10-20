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English NewsEntertainmentSanju Samson Goes Full Fanboy, Books ENTIRE Cinema Hall To Watch Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2'

Sanju Samson Goes Full Fanboy, Books ENTIRE Cinema Hall To Watch Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2'

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson took his Rajinikanth fandom to another level by booking an entire theatre to watch Jailer 2 with his wife and Team India mates.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanju Samson booked entire hall for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'.
  • Watched film with wife, friends, and team members.
  • Screening offered team bonding before New Zealand series.

The craze for superstar Rajinikanth's films is known to transcend borders and professions, and the release of Jailer 2 has proven to be no exception. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson recently showcased his immense admiration for the 'Thalaivar' by doing something spectacular.

Taking his fanboy moment to the next level, Sanju booked an entire cinema hall to enjoy the blockbuster action-thriller alongside his wife, close friends, and fellow Team India members ahead of the IND vs NZ T20I Series.

Sanju, The Ultimate 'Thalaivar' Fan

Samson, an outspoken admirer of Rajinikanth, admitted that his demanding cricket calendar kept him away from catching the film on day one. However, the stylish batter made up for the delay in quintessential movie-star fashion.

Speaking about his excitement ahead of the private screening, Samson shared, "I love watching Rajini sir's movies, and I always look forward to his next film. So, I'm actually a day late. I try to watch as many of his movies as possible. Yesterday, we had an event in Delhi, which is why I couldn't watch it."

He added, "But today, fortunately, I was lucky enough to book the entire theatre. I've invited my friends, and my wife is here too. I'm very excited to watch Rajini sir on the big screen."

 
 
 
 
 
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Also Read: ‘Daler Mehndi Was Paid Rs 35 Lakh But Couldn’t Stand Properly Or Sing’: Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal

Exclusive Invites For Team India Teammates

Rather than enjoying the private screening solely as a couple's outing, Samson turned it into an impromptu team-bonding session. He extended invitations specifically to colleagues in the camp who understand Tamil, ensuring the original theatrical punch hit just right.

"Everyone in the team and the support staff who knows Tamil is coming," Samson revealed.

The special screening offered a welcome breather for the Indian contingent following their official reception in New Delhi after clinching the Asian Games gold medal, right before they turn their focus toward their upcoming T20I bilateral series against New Zealand.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam Apologises To Kannadigas Over Pahalgam Remark, KRV Calls Off Protest Ahead Of Concert

About 'Jailer 2'

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 serves as the high-octane sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, bringing back Rajinikanth in his celebrated avatar as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian alongside Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Ramya Krishnan. Ever since its worldwide theatrical release on October 15, the film has set the cash registers ringing across global circuits.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 delivered a roaring opening weekend and held exceptionally strong on its first Monday, crossing Rs 242.25 crore net in India (with domestic gross touching Rs 283.75 crore). With an international haul reaching Rs 194 crore overseas in five days, the action spectacle’s cumulative worldwide gross has surged to Rs 477.75 crore, officially emerging as one of the highest-grossing Tamil releases of the year.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sanju Samson do to watch Rajinikanth's new film?

Sanju Samson booked an entire cinema hall to watch

Why did Sanju Samson arrange a private screening of 'Jailer 2'?

As a big fan of Rajinikanth, Samson wanted to watch the film but missed its release due to his cricket schedule. Booking the entire theatre allowed him to enjoy it with loved ones.

Who was invited to Sanju Samson's private screening of 'Jailer 2'?

He invited his wife, close friends, and members of Team India's camp who understand Tamil. This also served as a team-bonding session before their upcoming T20I series.

What is the box office performance of 'Jailer 2'?

As of five days post-release, 'Jailer 2' earned Rs 242.25 crore net in India and Rs 194 crore overseas. Its cumulative worldwide gross has reached Rs 477.75 crore.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajnikanth Tamil Cinema SANJU SAMSON Jailer 2
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