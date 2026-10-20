Sanju Samson Goes Full Fanboy, Books ENTIRE Cinema Hall To Watch Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanju Samson booked entire hall for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'.

Watched film with wife, friends, and team members.

Screening offered team bonding before New Zealand series.

The craze for superstar Rajinikanth's films is known to transcend borders and professions, and the release of Jailer 2 has proven to be no exception. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson recently showcased his immense admiration for the 'Thalaivar' by doing something spectacular.

Taking his fanboy moment to the next level, Sanju booked an entire cinema hall to enjoy the blockbuster action-thriller alongside his wife, close friends, and fellow Team India members ahead of the IND vs NZ T20I Series.

Sanju, The Ultimate 'Thalaivar' Fan

Samson, an outspoken admirer of Rajinikanth, admitted that his demanding cricket calendar kept him away from catching the film on day one. However, the stylish batter made up for the delay in quintessential movie-star fashion.

Speaking about his excitement ahead of the private screening, Samson shared, "I love watching Rajini sir's movies, and I always look forward to his next film. So, I'm actually a day late. I try to watch as many of his movies as possible. Yesterday, we had an event in Delhi, which is why I couldn't watch it."

He added, "But today, fortunately, I was lucky enough to book the entire theatre. I've invited my friends, and my wife is here too. I'm very excited to watch Rajini sir on the big screen."

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Exclusive Invites For Team India Teammates

Rather than enjoying the private screening solely as a couple's outing, Samson turned it into an impromptu team-bonding session. He extended invitations specifically to colleagues in the camp who understand Tamil, ensuring the original theatrical punch hit just right.

"Everyone in the team and the support staff who knows Tamil is coming," Samson revealed.

The special screening offered a welcome breather for the Indian contingent following their official reception in New Delhi after clinching the Asian Games gold medal, right before they turn their focus toward their upcoming T20I bilateral series against New Zealand.

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About 'Jailer 2'

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 serves as the high-octane sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, bringing back Rajinikanth in his celebrated avatar as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian alongside Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Ramya Krishnan. Ever since its worldwide theatrical release on October 15, the film has set the cash registers ringing across global circuits.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 delivered a roaring opening weekend and held exceptionally strong on its first Monday, crossing Rs 242.25 crore net in India (with domestic gross touching Rs 283.75 crore). With an international haul reaching Rs 194 crore overseas in five days, the action spectacle’s cumulative worldwide gross has surged to Rs 477.75 crore, officially emerging as one of the highest-grossing Tamil releases of the year.